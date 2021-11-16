ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metallica launches Black Box retrospective project

Cover picture for the articleFirst it was “Whiskey in the Jar,” and now it’s “Metallica in the box.”. The metal legends have announced the Metallica Black Box, an ever-changing and evolving retrospective project celebrating...

Metallica to Reveal Memorabilia + More Via ‘Metallica Black Box’

Metallica's history is quite extensive, as we've seen through the band's dedication to sharing past live audio archives. But the group is now ready for even more sharing, announcing the launch of The Metallica Black Box, a portal that will serve to showcase the band's many keepsakes, photographs, articles of clothing, sketches and various other memorabilia and collectibles.
Music Box to Host Balkan Bump, Red Giant Project, and Simple

Balkan Bump, Red Giant Project, and Simple are set to rock Music Box in Downtown San Diego on December 11. Will you be there?. When a performance is so good sometimes you just can’t help but set up another epic night of tunes. Well, that’s exactly what is happening in December as the minds behind Same Same But Different and Grand Artique have come together to host Balkan Bump, Red Giant Project, and Simple. After electrifying performances from both Balkan Bump and Red Giant Project at Same Same But Different this summer, the musicians are returning on December 11 to perform at Music Box in Downtown San Diego.
Metallica Unveil ‘Black Box’ of Rarities and Virtual Events

Metallica have unveiled the Black Box, a hulking collection of physical keepsakes and virtual goodies pulled from the band members' personal archives. "When you’ve been around for 40 years, you manage to collect a few things!" the band said in a statement. "Along the way, the four of us have hung on to many keepsakes, photographs, articles of clothing, sketches and so much more, stashing these items away in attics, garages and storage spaces. But no more, as we’re excited to launch the Metallica Black Box!"
Metallica Announce Mysterious ‘Black Box’ Time Capsule Vault

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - FEBRUARY 06: (L-R) Musicians James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett and Robert Trujillo of Metallica take a bow onstage at CBS RADIO's third annual "The Night Before" at AT&T Park on February 6, 2016 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for CBS) Metallica...
In Flames’ Anders Fridén launches If Anything, Suspicious ambient solo project

In Flames frontman Anders Fridén has launched a new solo project called If Anything, Suspicious. In contrast to the metal music he’s known for making, If Anything, Suspicious finds Fridén exploring ambient and experimental sounds. “I’ve been playing metal music for more than 30 years, always judged by previous trials...
Watch METALLICA Play "Fade To Black" At Recent Atlanta Show

Watch along as Metallica rips through their classic track "Fade To Black" at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA from a show on November 6. Metallica recently announced their San Francisco Takeover anniversary shows for between December 16 and 18 at various venues throughout the city. The band has also a has mysterious crate called The Black Box coming up, which is both black and a box. That's all we really know about it. The first announcement about the San Francisco shows is a lot clearer.
SLAYER's KERRY KING On METALLICA's 'Black Album': 'I Never Hated It The Way A Lot Of People Did'

SLAYER guitarist Kerry King spoke to Metal Hammer magazine about METALLICA's 40th anniversary and the relationship between the two bands, having emerged from the same early 1980s underground heavy metal scene in Southern California. Asked what his reaction was to METALLICA's 1991 self-titled album, also known as The Black Album, King said: "I may not have been super-stoked on it, but I never hated it the way a lot of people did. To this day, I like that record a lot. I think it's METALLICA but I don't think it's thrash METALLICA. You can hear where all the influences come from, from all of their older stuff. They just super-slowed it down and made it super-heavy; they made it super-catchy. That record probably sold more than all of my records combined. [Laughs] There was so much grief over that when it came out. And to be honest with you, everything that came out after that for a long time, that's what I have a problem with. But The Black Album? It's still heavy. It's got some fast stuff on it."
Pearl Jam to launch rescheduled North American tour in May 2022

Pearl Jam has finally announced plans for a rescheduled North American tour. Eddie Vedder and company were originally supposed to launch a run through the U.S. and Canada to support their new album, Gigaton, in March 2020, but the outing was postponed indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In a...
Underoath frontman releases debut song with slo/tide solo project

Underoath frontman Spencer Chamberlain has released the first single with slo/tide, his newly launched solo project. The track, titled “Neck High,” is available now for digital download. Recorded with the alternative band Sir Sly, “Neck High” sounds very much not like Underoath, and that isn’t an accident. “I’ve been writing...
Three Days Grace announces new single, “So Called Life”

Three Days Grace will be closing out November with a new single. The Canadian rockers are set to drop a fresh tune called “So Called Life” on November 29. The track is available to pre-save now. For every person that does pre-save the song, a meter will fill up that,...
Maynard James Keenan promises a “good storyline” & “good music” with newly launched Puscifer TV project

Move over, Peak TV. It’s time for Puscifer TV. The latest project from the Maynard James Keenan-led band is an online library of past, present and future Puscifer video pieces, such as their Existential Reckoning and Money $hot streaming concerts. As Keenan tells ABC Audio, Puscifer TV feels like the realization of what he originally conceived the band to be.
Saweetie Teases What to Expect During Her MTV EMAs 2021 Hosting Gig

Saweetie has had a great year, and it's only going to get better. For starters, the rapper is hosting the 2021 MTV Europe Music Awards this Sunday. E! News' Daily Pop caught up with Saweetie before she takes the stage at the Papp László Budapest Sportaréna in Hungary, and lucky for her fans, the gig sounds like it's going to be well worth the watch. "I think MTV is fun. It's innovative, it's out the box," Saweetie said during the exclusive chat on Thursday, Nov. 11. "And that's the type of artist I am." She continued, "So when I got the call to do it, it was a no brainer." The "Tap In" singer didn't give away...
Teen phenom Olivia Rodrigo leads American Music Award nominations

LOS ANGELES, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Pop newcomer Olivia Rodrigo led nominations on Thursday for the 2021 American Music Awards, where she will compete for the top prize against fan favorites like Taylor Swift, BTS and Drake. Rodrigo, 18, who burst onto the charts in January, got seven nods including...
Normani & Cardi B’s ‘Wild Side’ Blasts to #1 on Urban Radio

Normani’s ‘Wild Side’ has been burning up the airwaves since its release this summer and now the Cardi B-assisted jam has crossed a major milestone. The scintillating slow jam has climbed its way to #1 on US Urban radio – strutting past popular tracks such as Drake’s ‘Way 2 Sexy’ and MoneyBagg Yo‘s ‘Wockesha.’
Fetty Wap Speaks Out On Prison Sentence: "If It Ain't Life, It Ain't Forever"

New Jersey-based rapper Fetty Wap is currently in a very tough spot. A few weeks ago, Fetty was set to perform new songs from his album The Butterfly Effect at Rolling Loud in New York City, but he was arrested by the feds upon his arrival at the stadium. He was ultimately charged with dealing heroin, fentanyl, and other drugs, as well as carrying and using firearms. Fetty was released on a $500K bond, and he faces life in prison if he's convicted to the fullest extent of the law.
Serena & Venus Williams' Father Is 'Incapacitated' & Being Cared For By His 'Criminal' Son, As 'King Richard' Movie Starring Will Smith Premieres

Serena and Venus Williams' legendary tennis coach father has seen better days. Despite the fact that Richards Williams is being portrayed in a huge movie starring two-time Academy Award winner Will Smith, the 79-year-old patriarch is reportedly "incapacitated" at the moment and being cared for by his wayward son. Article...
Netflix's latest movie is its biggest-ever opening day hit

You may not think it from the critical bashing the film got but Netflix has got another giant hit on its hands, thanks to the opening day results of Red Notice - Netflix's latest original movie which stars Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot. Directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber...
