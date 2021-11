Super Dragon Ball Heroes is an odd duck in the world of anime, running concurrently with the manga of Dragon Ball Super and filling the gap of where the main anime series would be had it not gone on hiatus following the conclusion of the Tournament of Power Arc. Bringing in elements such as the Time Patrol, Super Saiyan 4, the OG Broly, and countless other aspects that didn't make their way into the current storyline of the main series, the producer of Heroes, Norihiro Hayashida, revealed that he would love to see the spin-off anime series continue for years to come.

COMICS ・ 11 DAYS AGO