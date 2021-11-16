ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Actor Heath Freeman of ‘Bones,’ ‘NCIS’ dead at 41

By Nexstar Media Wire
 6 days ago
(WFLA) — Actor and producer Heath Freeman, known for his roles in “NCIS” and “Bones,” has died at the age of 41, his manager announced Tuesday. According to...

Dallas, TX
KDAF, virtual channel 33 (UHF digital channel 32), is a CW-affiliated television station licensed to Dallas, Texas, United States and serving the Dallas–Fort Worth Metroplex. KDAF is owned by Irving-based Nexstar Media Group. KDAF’s studios are located off the John W. Carpenter Freeway (State Highway 183) in northwest Dallas, and its transmitter is located south of Belt Line Road in Cedar Hill.

