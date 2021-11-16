ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stephen Kallao

By Stephen Kallao
wuot.org
 6 days ago

Amythyst Kiah's 'Wary + Strange' is an unusual combination. Kiah talks music and...

www.wuot.org

Comments / 0

Charleston City Paper

Stephen Washington is in new territory

Growing up listening to everything from Aerosmith to Alanis Morissette to Pharrell, Charleston native Stephen Washington would try to figure out how songs were put together, an innate curiosity that has driven him in his capacity as both musical director and keys player for local supergroup Quiana Parler and Friends over the past 13 years.
CHARLESTON, SC
berkshirefinearts.com

A Little Night Music by Stephen Sondheim

Stephen Sondheim and Andrew Lloyd Webber are undoubtedly the most lauded living composers for the musical theater. Although Lloyd Webber has garnered more commercial success, Sondheim is probably preferred by most cognoscenti for his originality; sophisticated musicality; concise and insightful lyrics; and adventurous themes. And while Lloyd Webber seems driven more by popularity, Sondheim almost disdains it. But the Sondheim canon is so rich that 42nd Street Moon has announced that it plans to produce every Sondheim musical, from the most successful to the abject failures.
MUSIC
New York Post

Elvis Presley got erection filming ‘Girls! Girls! Girls!’ — and it wasn’t edited out

Elvis Presley was well-known for making the women swoon with his moves. However, the King of Rock and Roll apparently turned himself on as well after getting “excited” while shooting a dance scene with actress Laurel Goodwin during the 1962 musical comedy “Girls! Girls! Girls!” The steamy scene was described in “Good Rockin’ Tonight,” a memoir by Presley’s former manager, Joe Esposito.
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Paul McCartney, 79, & Daughter Mary, 52, Pose For Rare Photos At ‘Beatles: Get Back’ Premiere

Paul McCartney and his daughter Mary had a father-daughter date night at the premiere of the upcoming docuseries ‘The Beatles: Get Back’ in London. It was a family affair at the London premiere of The Beatles: Get Back, an upcoming three-part documentary series that will offer Beatles fans an intimate glimpse of the band’s most pivotal recording sessions. Former Beatle Paul McCartney attended the premiere on Tuesday, Nov. 16 with daughter Mary, 52. The 79-year-old musician was all smiles as he posed with his photographer daughter on the red carpet, wearing a sharp navy blue suit.
MUSIC
Mashed

This Was Elvis Presley's Last Meal

Great interest has always surrounded the final moments of the undisputed King of Rock and Roll, Elvis Presley. Primarily, this is because of the fascination surrounding his death taking place while he was sitting on the toilet of his mansion called Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee (via PBS NewsHour). It was an undeniably inglorious end to a celebrity icon enriched with money and stardom (estimated by Rolling Stone to now equate to between $400 million and $500 million) – but Elvis certainly made up for it with his flamboyant love of weird and wonderful food.
MEMPHIS, TN
94.3 Jack FM

Paul McCartney disagrees that The Beatles are the greatest band of all time

So, The Beatles are the greatest band of all time, right? Not if you ask Paul McCartney. Sir Paul himself feels that The Everly Brothers deserve the honor. British newspaper the Daily Mail reports that, according to a passage in his new book ﻿The Lyrics, the former Beatle says he and band mate John Lennon were plenty inspired by the pioneering American rock ‘n’ roll duo.
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

CMA Awards 2005: Miranda Lambert Sets The Stage On Fire (Literally) With Debut CMA Performance Of “Kerosene”

With the CMA’s right around the corner, we’ve been taking a look back at some of the greatest moments on the show throughout the years. From Alan Jackson’s 1999 protest performance of “Choices”, to Waylon Jennings’ 1975 acceptance speech, to Sturgill Simpson’s iconic busking performance outside of Bridgestone Arena and plenty more, we’ve seen wild stuff happen since the shows inception in 1967.
MUSIC
loudersound.com

We regret to inform you that Eric Clapton is at it again

Eric Clapton doubles down on his anti-vaxxer stance in a podcast appearance, while blaming a bad Rolling Stone review for the demise of legendary late-60s rockers Cream. It seems a quiet and dignified retirement isn't on the cards for Eric Clapton, as the guitarist recently appeared on The Defender, a podcast hosted by vocal anti-vaccine campaigner Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. (Yes, he is a relation.)
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

Chris Stapleton & Adele Rumored To Perform Together At The CMA Awards

We recently heard the INCREDIBLE news that Chris Stapleton will get a feature on Adele’s new 30 album, which she revealed has been a dream of hers for quite some time now. Since the news broke, there’s been a ton of noise about how this could be one of the greatest collabs of all time. Is that a hot take? I don’t think so. We’re talking about two of the greatest singers/songwriters the music industry has seen over the past two decades, […] The post Chris Stapleton & Adele Rumored To Perform Together At The CMA Awards first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
WBKR

COUNTRY FANS! You Have to Listen to Adele’s Duet with Chris Stapleton

Let me preface this story with this. I. FREAKING. LOVE. ADELE. And I am still Bitter: Party of One over the fact that when tickets for her last North American tour went on sale, I was on a cruise in the middle of the Caribbean and had ZERO internet access and was unable to get seats. Still not over it. Won't be until she launches the 30 Tour. I am anxiously awaiting that announcement, which I assume will come shortly. But I am pretty pumped about this news too.
MUSIC
soundslikenashville.com

For Walker Hayes, the Success of “Fancy Like” is a Family Affair: “It’s the Best”

Walker Hayes is the first to admit he can’t quite process the overwhelming success he’s achieved with his hit, “Fancy Like.” But he’s following the wise advice he received that gave him an eye-opening perspective. “Just live in the moment, live day to day,’” he recalls to Sounds Like Nashville. “That relieved me of some pressure. I felt like we weren’t soaking it up because you start thinking ‘what am I going to do next?’ How do I keep all that we’ve gained, and still gaining, in these months?’”
NASHVILLE, TN
American Songwriter

Paul McCartney: “Ringo Will Outlive Us All”

Sir Paul McCartney took the stage at the Royal Festival Hall in London on Friday, November 8, to discuss his new quasi-memoir, The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present—touching on everything from his relationship with John Lennon, his thoughts on a new Beatles museum in Liverpool, his distaste for passport photos and more, the night was another gem of new reflections from the now-79-year-old former-Beatle.
CELEBRITIES

