Stephen Kallao

We recently heard the INCREDIBLE news that Chris Stapleton will get a feature on Adele’s new 30 album, which she revealed has been a dream of hers for quite some time now. Since the news broke, there’s been a ton of noise about how this could be one of the greatest collabs of all time. Is that a hot take? I don’t think so. We’re talking about two of the greatest singers/songwriters the music industry has seen over the past two decades, […] The post Chris Stapleton & Adele Rumored To Perform Together At The CMA Awards first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

MUSIC ・ 13 DAYS AGO