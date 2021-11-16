Stephen Kallao

Growing up listening to everything from Aerosmith to Alanis Morissette to Pharrell, Charleston native Stephen Washington would try to figure out how songs were put together, an innate curiosity that has driven him in his capacity as both musical director and keys player for local supergroup Quiana Parler and Friends over the past 13 years.
Walker Hayes joined Coop on Coop’s Rockin’ Country Saturday Night for an extensive conversation on how the lyrics in ‘Fancy Like’ reflect his real life, the origins of the viral dance, and how he wants to be the next Kenny Chesney.
If you're a fan of Garth Brooks, you probably know that the country superstar loves to change things up when it comes to his live shows. Fans in attendance at Brooks' Nov. 18 show at Nashville's Grand Ole Opry House were treated to an especially rare treat. During his more...
Stephen Sondheim and Andrew Lloyd Webber are undoubtedly the most lauded living composers for the musical theater. Although Lloyd Webber has garnered more commercial success, Sondheim is probably preferred by most cognoscenti for his originality; sophisticated musicality; concise and insightful lyrics; and adventurous themes. And while Lloyd Webber seems driven more by popularity, Sondheim almost disdains it. But the Sondheim canon is so rich that 42nd Street Moon has announced that it plans to produce every Sondheim musical, from the most successful to the abject failures.
Elvis Presley was well-known for making the women swoon with his moves. However, the King of Rock and Roll apparently turned himself on as well after getting “excited” while shooting a dance scene with actress Laurel Goodwin during the 1962 musical comedy “Girls! Girls! Girls!” The steamy scene was described in “Good Rockin’ Tonight,” a memoir by Presley’s former manager, Joe Esposito.
Paul McCartney and his daughter Mary had a father-daughter date night at the premiere of the upcoming docuseries ‘The Beatles: Get Back’ in London. It was a family affair at the London premiere of The Beatles: Get Back, an upcoming three-part documentary series that will offer Beatles fans an intimate glimpse of the band’s most pivotal recording sessions. Former Beatle Paul McCartney attended the premiere on Tuesday, Nov. 16 with daughter Mary, 52. The 79-year-old musician was all smiles as he posed with his photographer daughter on the red carpet, wearing a sharp navy blue suit.
The best and worst dressed celebrities at the 2021 Country Music Awards definitely made a statement. Stars like Miranda Lambert, Mickey Guyton and more walked the CMAs red carpet in stunning fashions, while others had a bit of a wardrobe miss. The 55th annual awards show, which took place on...
Great interest has always surrounded the final moments of the undisputed King of Rock and Roll, Elvis Presley. Primarily, this is because of the fascination surrounding his death taking place while he was sitting on the toilet of his mansion called Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee (via PBS NewsHour). It was an undeniably inglorious end to a celebrity icon enriched with money and stardom (estimated by Rolling Stone to now equate to between $400 million and $500 million) – but Elvis certainly made up for it with his flamboyant love of weird and wonderful food.
Robin McNamara passed away earlier this month at the age of 74. The singer was best known for his popular pop song from 1970, Lay A Little Lovin' on Me, which dubbed him a One Hit Wonder, though he had two other songs that did well on the charts: Got To Believe In Love and Beer Drinkin' Man.
Carrie Underwood rocked a fabulously casual double denim look on Monday as she rehearsed with Jason Aldean for the upcoming Country Music Association awards. The singer and Jason will perform their duet If I Didn't Have You live together for the first time, and Carrie shared that it is "really exciting".
So, The Beatles are the greatest band of all time, right? Not if you ask Paul McCartney. Sir Paul himself feels that The Everly Brothers deserve the honor. British newspaper the Daily Mail reports that, according to a passage in his new book The Lyrics, the former Beatle says he and band mate John Lennon were plenty inspired by the pioneering American rock ‘n’ roll duo.
During an appearance on BBC Radio, Paul McCartney has opened up about the “cruel” and “nasty” behaviour of his late Beatles bandmate John Lennon following the group’s breakup. When asked about his song ‘Too Many People,’ McCartney replied (via Ultimate Guitar): “‘Too Many People,’ this song was written a year...
Carrie Underwood really lives in style. The country superstar and her husband, former NHL player Mike Fisher, have lived the good life in several homes that epitomize luxury living. Underwood bought her first home in Nashville not long after she won American Idol in 2005, and while it wasn't the...
With the CMA’s right around the corner, we’ve been taking a look back at some of the greatest moments on the show throughout the years. From Alan Jackson’s 1999 protest performance of “Choices”, to Waylon Jennings’ 1975 acceptance speech, to Sturgill Simpson’s iconic busking performance outside of Bridgestone Arena and plenty more, we’ve seen wild stuff happen since the shows inception in 1967.
Eric Clapton doubles down on his anti-vaxxer stance in a podcast appearance, while blaming a bad Rolling Stone review for the demise of legendary late-60s rockers Cream. It seems a quiet and dignified retirement isn't on the cards for Eric Clapton, as the guitarist recently appeared on The Defender, a podcast hosted by vocal anti-vaccine campaigner Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. (Yes, he is a relation.)
We recently heard the INCREDIBLE news that Chris Stapleton will get a feature on Adele’s new 30 album, which she revealed has been a dream of hers for quite some time now. Since the news broke, there’s been a ton of noise about how this could be one of the greatest collabs of all time. Is that a hot take? I don’t think so. We’re talking about two of the greatest singers/songwriters the music industry has seen over the past two decades, […]
The post Chris Stapleton & Adele Rumored To Perform Together At The CMA Awards first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Let me preface this story with this. I. FREAKING. LOVE. ADELE. And I am still Bitter: Party of One over the fact that when tickets for her last North American tour went on sale, I was on a cruise in the middle of the Caribbean and had ZERO internet access and was unable to get seats. Still not over it. Won't be until she launches the 30 Tour. I am anxiously awaiting that announcement, which I assume will come shortly. But I am pretty pumped about this news too.
Walker Hayes is the first to admit he can’t quite process the overwhelming success he’s achieved with his hit, “Fancy Like.” But he’s following the wise advice he received that gave him an eye-opening perspective. “Just live in the moment, live day to day,’” he recalls to Sounds Like Nashville. “That relieved me of some pressure. I felt like we weren’t soaking it up because you start thinking ‘what am I going to do next?’ How do I keep all that we’ve gained, and still gaining, in these months?’”
Sir Paul McCartney took the stage at the Royal Festival Hall in London on Friday, November 8, to discuss his new quasi-memoir, The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present—touching on everything from his relationship with John Lennon, his thoughts on a new Beatles museum in Liverpool, his distaste for passport photos and more, the night was another gem of new reflections from the now-79-year-old former-Beatle.
