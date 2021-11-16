Chelan County Forms Boundary Review Board

RIVERSIDE - At the close of their fifth hearing on redrawing supervisorial district boundaries based on the 2020 Census, Riverside County supervisors today approved three potential maps that attempt to balance represented populations, though it was generally acknowledged that no amount of adjustment will make everyone happy. "Some folks will leave here mad. There is no way around it,'' Supervisor Kevin Jeffries said. "We are looking at splitting up unincorporated areas, and that is inviting potential conflicts.'' The principal goal remains having 483,637 residents per district. However, there are other considerations, including adhering to components of the 1965 Voting Rights Act, which prohibit "racially polarized voting,'' mandating that communities of color not be divided up so as t.

