Guardians MLB Team Settles Lawsuit With Roller Derby Club

By Associated Press
 6 days ago
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Indians, soon to be known as the Guardians, have resolved a lawsuit filed by a local roller derby...

1460 ESPN has the best sports coverage for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

