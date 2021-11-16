Guardians MLB Team Settles Lawsuit With Roller Derby Club

The Atlanta Braves got a head start in free agency, as they signed former Milwaukee Brewers catcher Manny Pina to a multi-year deal. The parade is over for the Atlanta Braves after they won the World Series for the first time since 1995. Now, much like their 29 counterparts, began looking at the free agency market in hopes of competing in the Fall Classic. The Braves wasted no time in adding a catcher from the free agency market, and it will make those New York Yankees fans looking to move on from Gary Sanchez a bit upset.

MLB ・ 7 DAYS AGO