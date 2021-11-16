Luka Doncic’s ankle injury 'not too serious'

Luka Doncic is with the Mavs as they embark on their four-game road trip, although he won?t play on Wednesday in Phoenix. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

All-NBA guard Luka Doncic turned his left ankle on Monday and exited the Mavericks‘ win over Denver with less than a minute remaining. However, a source tells Tim MacMahon of ESPN (Twitter link) that Doncic’s ankle injury is “not too serious.”

Tests on Doncic’s left ankle and knee showed no structural damage, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic (Twitter link), who says the club will continue to evaluate its franchise player on a daily basis. MacMahon adds that Doncic will likely miss a little time, but Dallas isn’t expecting it to be a lengthy absence.

Doncic is with the Mavs as they embark on their four-game road trip, tweets Callie Caplan of The Dallas Morning News, although he won’t play on Wednesday in Phoenix, notes Marc Stein (Twitter link).

While Doncic’s shooting numbers (43.4% from the field, 30.8% on threes) are below his career rates so far this season, he’s still putting up his usual eye-popping stats, averaging 24.9 PPG, 8.3 RPG and 7.9 APG in his first 13 games (34.8 MPG) and leading the Mavs to a 9-4 start.

If Dallas has to get by without Doncic for a few games, Jalen Brunson and Frank Ntilikina are among the top candidates for increased roles. Trey Burke, who has been out of the rotation so far this season, could also see some playing time.