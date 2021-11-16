(Podcast) Hot Mornings – 11.16.21 Create A Rule For The Workplace

Former ESPN host Michelle Beadle is creating a podcast network with The Athletic as part of a multiyear podcast deal with the sports media company.
The first show in the Beadle Podcast Network, What Did I Miss?, will cover sports through the lens of pop culture. The show, available on all major podcasting platforms, launches on Nov. 15 and will include conversations with guests and Beadle’s friends. Other shows in the network will be announced at a later date, and The Athletic will produce, develop and provide sales support for all of the network’s podcasts.
“I learned so much in the last two years. Knitting, ice...
