(Podcast) Hot Mornings – 11.16.21 Create A Rule For The Workplace

By Reid Allen
hotradiomaine.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article11.16.21 Create A Rule For The Workplace.. (Intro) National Fast Food Day (Topic) If you could create a rule at work what would it be? (Dirty) DaBaby & DaniLeigh get...

hotradiomaine.com

hotradiomaine.com

(Podcast) Hot Mornings – 11.12.21 Overrated Food

11.12.21 Overrated Food.. (Intro) Feel Good Friday (Topic) Name a food that’s overrated! (Dirty) Astroworld death toll now at 9. Drink Champs releases part 2 with Kanye. DJ Khaled launches Another Wing. (5TYNTK) Maine’s 7day new Covid case average is elevated. EMS & Dental workers no longer fall under the state’s vaccine mandate. Arby’s is releasing vodka. Maine Celtics to play their first home game in 614 days. (Outro) Plow Date.
hotradiomaine.com

(Podcast) Hot Mornings – 11.09.21 Moving In With Your Significant Other

11.09.21 Moving In With Your Significant Other… (Intro) When do you decorate for Christmas? (Topic) What’s something new you learned about your significant other after you moved in together? (Dirty) Post Malone replaces Travis Scott on Day N Vegas lineup. Drake, Kendall Jenner, and Kim Kardashian issue statements on the Astroworld tragedy. Justin Bieber teases collab with Tim Horton’s. Nick Cannon volunteers to help Saweetie become a mother. (5TYNTK) 3-year-old overdoses on heroin. Lewiston school district is scheduling vaccination clinics. Bus driver shortage continues in Maine. Big Bird is vaccinated. Happy National Fried Chicken Sandwich Day. (Outro) Big Bird is 6 years old.
hotradiomaine.com

(Podcast) Hot Mornings – 11.08.21 When Did You Peak?

11.08.21 When Did You Peak??? (Intro) Weekend Highlights (Topic) When did you peak in life? (Contest) Secret Santa $200 Prize (Dirty) What we know about the Astroworld tragedy. Card B meets Robert Pattinson. (5TYNK) Covid-19 hospitalizations remain high in Maine. Covid causing staffing issue / forcing remote learning at Lewiston Middle School. U.S. lifted travel restrictions for countries including Canada. REI Co-op opening this weekend at Rock Row. Maine Dancers will perform in this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. (Outro) Travis Update.
movin925.com

PODCAST: Shock Collar Question of the Day (11/10/21)

Today’s question: If this show was a hamburger… Alexis would be the juicy tomato…Jose would be the day old meat…Brooke would be the wilted lettuce leaf…and my boy Jeffrey would be the warm toasted buns!. That’s the mindset I need you in today when I ask you to name the...
hotradiomaine.com

(Podcast) Hot Mornings – 11.11.21 Unsolved Mysteries

11.11.21 Unsolved Mysteries.. (Intro) Long Drive (Topic) Unsolved mysteries… have you experienced one? (Dirty) Jay-Z smoking on that Parlux pack. Soulja Boy is the 1st rapper to get an apology from Kanye West. McDonald’s is teaming up with Mariah Carey for the “Mariah Menu.” (5TYNTK) Disaster relief payments go out to Mainers starting Monday. Maine seafood industry will receive $10 million. Mazer conceded to Rodriguez in the Portland City Council race. YouTube removes dislike counts on all videos. Happy Veterans Day. (Outro) TimBiebs. Tara’s TBT.
hotradiomaine.com

(Podcast) Hot Mornings – 11.17.21 Unfriend Day

11.17.21 Unfriend Day.. (Intro) Would You Rather (Topic) It’s National Unfriend Day! Have you recently unfriended someone? Why? (Dirty) Kanye and Drake squash their beef in Toronto. Britney Spears lists the things she can’t wait to do. Meek Mill bounces from social media. (5TYNTK) Pfizer seeking emergency use authorization for COVID-19 pill. $3,000 hiring bonus being offered to new Portland school bus drivers. Electric bills going up next year. Staples Center will become the Crypto.com Arena. McMuffin turns 50. (Outro) You On Fox News.
hotradiomaine.com

(Podcast) Hot Mornings – 11.18.21 Ex Text From Jail

11.18.21 Ex Text From Jail… (Intro) TBT Websites (Topic) Your ex just texted you, “Baby I’m in jail.” Reply in 2 words! (Dirty) Young Dolph murdered in Memphis. A Boogie announces rescheduled date for Bangor concert. $750 Million lawsuit filed against Travis Scott, Drake, Apple Music, Epic Records, and Live Nation. Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello breakup. Penn Badgley thinks Fox News YOU bit was staged. (5TYNK) Booster shots approved for all adults in Maine. Maine facing shortage of substitute teachers. CMP customers will see an average bill increase of $30 next year. Ski season is underway. Christmas Prelude returns to Kennebunkport. (Outro) Tara’s TBT.
hotradiomaine.com

(Podcast) Hot Mornings – 11.19.21 Celebrity Doppelgänger

11.19.21 Celebrity Doppelgänger.. (Intro) Feel Good Friday (Topic) Who is your celebrity doppelgänger? (Dirty) Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are an item. Antonio Brown accused of having a fake COVID vaccination card. Fake Drake makes $5,000 an appearance. Sexiest Man Alive to host SNL in December. (5TYNTK) Hospitalization higher in Maine counties with low vaccination rates. Gov Mills pledged to fight lobstering ban. Patriots win 5 straight. Peanut Butter and Jelly will be pardoned by President Biden. Get a free turkey Tues at the Wells IGA. (Outro) Chain Restaurants open on Thanksgiving.
hotradiomaine.com

(Interview) Warren Hue of 88rising

Shout out to Warren Hue for kickin’ it with me! We talked about his latest single WEST, what it’s been like working with 88rising, other artists he’d love to work with in the future, and more. Watch our interview below –
