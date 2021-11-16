ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

No Times Square NYE celebration for unvaccinated

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThose planning on celebrating New York City's iconic New Year's Eve party in Times Square will need to be fully vaccinated against Covid or provide proof of a negative test to join in on the festivities. Mayor Bill De Blasio announced on Tuesday that crowds will be allowed back...

Antelope Valley Press

As tourism brightens, Times Square hopes to regain luster

NEW YORK (AP) — David Cohen has been yearning for a return to the days when business boomed at his family’s souvenir shop in Times Square. While tourists have begun returning, foot traffic into Grand Slam souvenirs is still not what it was before the Coronavirus pandemic, when hordes of global visitors crowded under the canopy of electric billboards just outside his door.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Columbia Star

From Irmo to Times Square

Irmo native and model Lee Livingston, also known as Kevin-Cupree, received the gift of a billboard in Times Square NYC from a fashion week board member for the impact he has left on the modeling industry during his time in New York. The billboard will run over the course of the next two years.
IRMO, SC
travelmole.com

Only fully-vaxxed allowed in Times Square for NYE

New Year’s Eve celebrations in Times Square will be back to normal this year. The celebration to usher in 2022 will be fully attended this year – but only for fully vaccinated revellers. Everyone age five years and older must provide proof of vaccination and a valid photo ID to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
cbslocal.com

Holiday Traditions Coming Back To Life Across New York City

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in New York City. The Fifth Avenue Association celebrated the season Wednesday night with a Brooklyn Youth Chorus performance and the lighting of the Pulitzer Fountain. There were also handcrafted animal sculptures, icebergs and 5,000 feet of lights.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Secret NYC

The Iconic Times Square NYE Celebration & Ball Drop Is Welcoming Back In-Person Spectators

If 2020 was the year of holiday traditions departing NYC, 2021 is definitely the year of their return. All of the holiday markets (including Union Square and Columbus Circle ), the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade , and the Radio City Music Christmas Spectacular are all back after last year’s historic cancellations and no in-person revelers — and that now includes the Times Square New Year’s Eve Ball Drop!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
nyconthecheap.com

Times Square New Year’s Eve 2022

The biggest party on the planet is back, to welcome 2022 in Times Square. with confetti, the world-famous Ball Drop, entertainment, silly hats, noisemakers and happy hugs. New this year is that revelers must show proof of full vaccination and a valid photo ID to be admitted through the barricades into the Times Square area.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
sonomasun.com

A Times Square shout-out for Sonoma schools

The Sonoma Valley Education Foundation went national this morning in a big way — a message of thanks on the huge Nasdaq Tower on Manhattan’s Times Square. Executive Director Angela Ryan coordinated the salute in honor of American Education Week. “We know our educators, school administrators, and staff have been...
SONOMA, CA
New York Post

De Blasio touts ‘full-strength’ New Year’s Eve celebration in Times Square

The annual Times Square New Year’s Eve ball-drop celebration will be back at “full strength” for “hundreds of thousands” of people vaccinated against COVID-19, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Tuesday. “We are proud to announce the wonderful celebration in Times Square, the ball drop, everything, is coming back full strength,”...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Jay Street Busway now made permanent

The much-heralded Jay Street Busway in Downtown Brooklyn has now been made permanent, Mayor Bill de Blasio and Department of Transportation Commissioner Hank Gutman announced Friday as part of the mayor’s “City Hall in Your Borough: Brooklyn” series of events. Piloted in August 2020 as the first step of the...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

New York Landmarks Lit In Pink, White & Blue To Honor Transgender Day Of Remembrance

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York landmarks were lit up to mark Transgender Day of Remembrance on Saturday. Thirteen landmarks, including One World Trade Center and Penn Station, were illuminated in pink, white and blue to honor transgender people who have lost their lives to violence. “Here in New York, we are committed to being a place where transgender individuals can experience the values of belonging, respect, and dignity. As Governor, I will continue fighting for our transgender community, to build a New York where every one of us can live free from fear of discrimination or violence,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement. In New York City, we know and affirm that everyone has a right to their identity, that our trans community deserves dignity, justice and respect. On this #TransDayOfRemembrance we honor those we’ve lost and recommit to a city that every trans person can call their home. pic.twitter.com/pNmHHh82bC — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) November 20, 2021 Mayor Bill de Blasio also tweeted about the day, saying, “In New York City, we know and affirm that everyone has a right to their identity, that our trans community deserves dignity, justice and respect.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Young People’s Chorus Of NYC Shares COVID Experiences Through Poetry, Art & Music In ‘Alone Together’ Exhibit

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Living through a global pandemic has been difficult for all of us, but the social isolation was especially hard for young people. Over the past 20 months, the Young People’s Chorus of New York City helped its members process their emotions through song. The group says they felt confusion, fear and ultimately hope and transformation during the pandemic. Now, they’ve created an interactive exhibit called “Alone Together” to share their experience. The installation shows life during lockdown through their eyes using poetry, art and music. CBS2’s Dana Tyler spoke to Francisco Núñez, the artistic director and founder of the Young People’s...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
rochesterfirst.com

Gov. Hochul leads in early New York Governor race poll

NEW YORK (WETM) – A new Data for Progress poll published by Politico shows New York Governor Kathy Hochul with a sizeable lead over New York Attorney General Letitia James in the 2022 gubernatorial race. The poll finds Governor Hochul with the highest favorability ratings (+40 net favorability) followed closely...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Department Of Social Services Head Steven Banks To Resign

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A longtime Bill de Blasio appointee is resigning. Steve Banks, who originally joined the de Blasio administration as commissioner of the Human Resources Administration in 2014 and went on to lead the Department of Homeless Services as part of the joint management structure called the Department of Social Services, is resigning. Banks, who worked with the Legal Aid Society prior to his appointment, is going to join Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP as special counsel for the firm’s pro bono practice. Banks will step down as commissioner at the end of the de Blasio administration on Dec. 31. “For...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

