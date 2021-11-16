ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westminster, CO

Two in custody after illegal street race kills innocent driver

By Tamera Twitty
OutThere Colorado
OutThere Colorado
 6 days ago
On Sunday night, 21-year-old Annika Williams was killed when her vehicle was struck by a car participating in an illegal drag race in Westminster, according to a press release from the Westminster Police Department.

The victim was traveling northbound on Sheridan Boulevard as two vehicles were racing southbound on the same road. She was attempting a left turn onto 105th Avenue when she was T-boned by one of the racing cars. The second racer was able avoid the collision.

Upon arrival, officers found the Williams to be unconscious and not breathing, according to police.

Officers and a witness performed CPR are the woman until medical units arrived. She was later transported to a local hospital and pronounced deceased, police said.

An investigation has determined that excessive speed was a factor in the crash.

The drivers involved in the illegal race, 30-year-old Shimpson Huynh and 21-year-old Adrian Lau, were arrested and charged with vehicular homicide.

This accident comes days after Colorado State Patrol (CSP) issued a warning about illegal drag racing. CSP has received 2,700 reports of illegal racing in the last year alone, the release said.

OutThere Colorado

One dead in fight against wildfire in Colorado

According to the Larimer County Sheriff's Office, a single-engine air tanker crashed south of Estes Park last night at about 6:37 PM. killing the pilot, who was the only occupant aboard. Resources were immediately deployed to find the downed plane, with crews locating the aircraft on the south end of...
COLORADO STATE
