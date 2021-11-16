ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lizzy Caplan Will Not Party Down Due to Overlap With Fleishman Isin Trouble

By Natalie Lin
Vulture
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLizzy Caplan will not Party Down in a revival with the rest of the sitcom’s original cast, owing to scheduling conflicts. The actress has been cast as the female lead and narrator of the FX on Hulu limited series Fleishman Is in Trouble. The nine-episode show is based on the New...

www.vulture.com

Related
HuffingtonPost

Lizzy Caplan Will Take On Glenn Close's Role In 'Fatal Attraction' TV Remake

Hide your rabbits, folks: a new adaptation of “Fatal Attraction” is on the way. Paramount+ on Thursday confirmed that actor Lizzy Caplan had signed on for a “deep-dive reimagining” of the 1987 psychological thriller, which originally starred Glenn Close and Michael Douglas. This time, the story will be presented as a series, with a screenplay written by Alexandra Cunningham.
TV & VIDEOS
Empire

Lizzy Caplan Starring In Fatal Attraction Series

With the rise of streaming services, the demand for new movies and TV shows has also ramped up the raiding of the archives for existing movies and TV shows that can be repurposed. We can quite pin this new Fatal Attraction on that exactly, though, as it's been in the works since 2015. Still, now we know that Lizzy Caplan will star in a series based on the movie for Paramount+.
TV SHOWS
flickdirect.com

Lizzy Caplan Cast in Lead of Paramount Plus Fatal Etraction Series

Paramount Plus has ordered a "Fatal Attraction" series with Lizzy Caplan set to star. The series will be a reimagining of the 1987 film that starred Michael Douglas and Glenn Close. Caplan will play the role of Alex, previously played by Close, who becomes obsessed with a man after a...
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Fatal Attraction - Ordered to Series by Paramount+ - Lizzy Caplan to Star

PARAMOUNT+ ANNOUNCES “FATAL ATTRACTION” ORDERED TO SERIES. From Paramount Television Studios and Amblin Television,. New Series Reimagines the Classic Psychosexual Thriller. Nov. 11, 2021 – Paramount+, the streaming service from ViacomCBS, today announced FATAL ATTRACTION has been ordered to series with Lizzy Caplan (“Castle Rock,” “Masters of Sex”) set to...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken Marino
Person
Lizzy Caplan
Person
Jane Lynch
Person
Megan Mullally
Person
Ryan Hansen
Person
Martin Starr
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Party Down’ Revival Happening at Starz — Without Lizzy Caplan

Party Down is officially returning to Starz with nearly its full cast. Original stars Ken Marino, Adam Scott, Jane Lynch, Martin Starr, Ryan Hansen and Megan Mullally have all closed deals to return for a six-episode revival of the cult favorite comedy. Scheduling conflicts, however, prevented original star Lizzy Caplan from returning to reprise her role. She’s scheduled to film FX on Hulu’s Fleishman Is in Trouble at the same time the Starz comedy is set to go into production. The actress also recently signed on to star in another reboot, Fatal Attraction for Paramount+, meaning her dance card is essentially filled. News...
TV & VIDEOS
TheWrap

‘Party Down’ Revival Ordered at Starz, All Original Stars to Return Except Lizzy Caplan

The “Party Down” revival has been ordered to series at Starz, with six out of the shows seven original stars returning for the six-episode installment. Lizzy Caplan is unable to return due to scheduling, but cast members Adam Scott, Ken Marino (“Veronica Mars,” Role Models), Jane Lynch (“Glee,” “Criminal Minds”), Martin Starr (Knocked Up, “Silicon Valley”), Ryan Hansen (“Bless this Mess,” “Veronica Mars”), and Megan Mullally (“Will & Grace,” “The Great North”) will all return in the long-awaited new season.
TV SERIES
Vulture

Party Down is Back, You’re Welcome!

Look, we’re not here to say, “I told you so,” but this time, it’s for a good reason. Starz has just announced a revival of Party Down, a comedy sitcom that has gained a large cult following since its cancellation in 2010. The Party Down team first reunited at Vulture Festival 2019 where the show’s creators Rob Thomas, John Enbom, and Dan Etheridge were inspired to start developing a revival of the series. When asked about a potential movie in 2019, Etheridge said, “I don’t think a movie’s in the cards, but I think maybe in the next year or two we’ll kind of explore another way to get the gang back together.” Show creator Rob Thomas also cited the Vulture reunion as the inspiration to revive the sitcom in a development announcement back in March 2021.
TV & VIDEOS
brooklynvegan.com

‘Party Down’ officially returning for new season

Are we having fun yet? If not, hopefully we will be in the near future, as cult sitcom Party Down is officially back. Deadline reports that Starz, who aired the series' two seasons in 2009 and 2010, have greenlit a new season that will start filming in January. Original cast members Adam Scott, Jane Lynch, Ken Marino, Martin Starr, Ryan Hansen and Megan Mullally will be returning, but Lizzy Caplan will not due to scheduling conflicts.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Party Down#Apps#Fx#Hulu#The New York Times#Taffyakner#Starz
Eyewitness News

Starz is bringing back 'Party Down'

Apparently, the party is not over for "Party Down." The cast and creative team for the beloved (but short-lived) Starz series, which is about a catering team in Los Angeles who are each waiting for their "big break" in Hollywood, are reuniting for a new installment, the network announced on Tuesday.
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Jesse Eisenberg to Star in ‘Fleishman Is in Trouble’ for FX on Hulu

FX on Hulu has found its Fleishman. Jesse Eisenberg has been tapped to star in the FX on Hulu limited series based on Taffy Brodesser-Akner’s best-selling novel of the same name. Picked up to series in March, the limited series revolves around recently separated forty-something Toby Fleishman, who dives into the new world of app-based dating with a level of success he never had before he got married. At the same time, his ex-wife, Rachel, disappears and leaves him with the kids — with no indication of where she is or if she plans on returning. Eisenberg will play Toby. Lizzy Caplan was tapped...
TV & VIDEOS
Vulture

The Wheel of Time

The Fab 5 Saddle Up for Season 6 of Queer Eye, This Time in Texas Coming to Netflix December 31. Lizzy Caplan Won’t Party Down Owing to Overlap with Fleishman Is in Trouble She’s missing the revival to star in the FX on Hulu limited series with Jesse Eisenberg. the...
TV SERIES
The Dad

Tip Your Waiter: ‘Party Down’ Is Coming Back

Party Down is for the comedy nerds. Originally aired for a mere two seasons on the little-known Starz network back in 2009 and 2010, Party Down starred a deep bench of hilarious actors playing Hollywood wannabes paying their bills by working at a catering service. It’s coming back to Starz for a 6-episode run, and almost everyone is returning.
TV & VIDEOS
