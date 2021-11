BOSTON (CBS) — Alex Cora isn’t going anywhere. The Red Sox exercised two club options on their manager, picking up Cora’s contract for the 2023 and 2024 seasons, the team announced Monday. Cora, 46, owns a 284-202 record over his three seasons on the Boston bench. The Red Sox have had a winning record in each of Cora’s three season, setting a franchise record with 108 wins and World Series title in 2018. Among the 19 skippers to manage at least 400 games with the Red Sox, Cora’s .584 winning percentage is the highest of them all. “I am beyond grateful for this...

MLB ・ 21 HOURS AGO