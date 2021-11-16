ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Laura Ingraham Clowned On Twitter Over Goofy Exchange Over ‘You’ Series

By Lance Strong
BlackAmericaWeb
BlackAmericaWeb
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HHJYP_0cyebWxQ00

Source: SOPA Images / Getty

Laura Ingraham, like many in popular conservative media circles, loves using the “woke” dog whistle to signal to her viewers that she’s all about making sure anything calling differing from their side is an attack. Once more, the Fox News host aired a segment on her show claiming that “viewers like woke-free TV” and discussing the Netflix hit You , prompting Twitter to throw some virtual tomatoes at the “attempt” at humor.

During the segment that aired on The Ingraham Angle , Ms. “Shut Up and Dribble” herself appeared in quite the unfunny segment on her show that almost seemed ripped off from The Onion . Again, the term “woke” has been co-opted by conservative pundits to frame anything that calls out their bigotry and ham-handed idiocy, and it seemingly gets armed to dress down any attempt at decent human interactions from anyone who disagrees with their politics.

Essentially the dumber version of Tucker Carlson, Ingraham has the uncanny ability to set her face in a stern fashion while delivering some of the most asinine opinions known to man. Her stances are tailored for the Fox faithful and don’t offer anything in the way of an actual counter to what conservatives view as “woke” other than to lean into their schtick further.

How the whole You series gets mentioned is one of the sillier things you’ll see in news media for some time. Ingraham and her guest Raymond Arroyo get into a game of “Who’s On First” that shows just how goofy and unfunny Ingraham is.

Ingraham and Carlson continue to trot out theories and bring guests onto the program that won’t call out their tactics but instead, only those who support and coddle their narrow views seem to get shine. To be fair, other major networks use the same painfully obvious trick to shove ideals down the throats of viewers, but at least anyone aside from Fox News seems to be honest about it.

Check out the reactions from Twitter below.

Photo: Getty

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Comments / 0

Related
thecinemaholic.com

Is Laura Ingraham Leaving Fox News?

Fans were quite taken aback when rumors about Laura Ingraham leaving Fox News began doing the rounds. The renowned television host joined Fox News Channel back in 2007, and since then, has managed to garner quite a significant fanbase. With Laura being one of the biggest names in the network at present, her show, ‘The Ingraham Angle’ draws in thousands of viewers every day. Thus, in the midst of confusion, we decided to jump in and find out the truth.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Tucker Carlson cancels appearance on Fox after bizarre monologue about experience with opioids is leaked

A day after Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s monologue on opioid painkillers was leaked, conservative political commentator Jesse Watters replaced him on his talk show.Watters appeared as a guest host on Tucker Carlson Tonight on Thursday night, where he discussed how an alleged Russian claim “changed the course of United States politics.”Carlson reportedly underwent an emergency back surgery on Wednesday morning and then went to the studio to host his show at night, Fox News said.However, in a recording obtained by Motherboard, Carlson can be heard saying he took a huge amount of opioid painkillers after the surgery and...
CELEBRITIES
NPR

2 Fox News commentators resign over Tucker Carlson series on the Jan. 6 siege

Two longtime conservative Fox News commentators have resigned in protest of what they call a pattern of incendiary and fabricated claims by the network's opinion hosts in support of former President Donald Trump. In separate interviews with NPR, Stephen Hayes and Jonah Goldberg pointed to a breaking point this month:...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Raymond Arroyo
Person
Tucker Carlson
Person
Bob Dole
Person
Laura Ingraham
NBC News

Why Fox News won't cut Tucker Carlson loose — even after 'Patriot Purge'

Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s new three-part documentary on the Jan. 6 insurrection began airing last week on Fox Nation, Fox’s subscription streaming service. The documentary has generated condemnation from across the political spectrum for its untruths. NPR media reporter David Folkenflik, to pick just one example, labeled it “pretty dark and often fact-free.” Its critics have blasted the documentary’s false claim that the insurrection was a “false flag” or “honeypot” staged by former President Donald Trump's foes in national security agencies and the left-wing group antifa to smear Trump backers.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conservative Media#News Media#Goofy#Sopa Images#Fox News
Washington Post

Maria Bartiromo is the new Sean Hannity

Eight years ago, Maria Bartiromo and Sean Hannity occupied two separate universes in American media. Bartiromo was a respected business anchor on CNBC, covering business news early each morning. Hannity was a Fox News talking head, the guy who used his prime-time opinion show to explain why whatever Republican leaders were doing was good.
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Geraldo Rivera criticizes Fox News colleague Tucker Carlson for "messing around with Jan. 6 stuff" with his Patriot Purge docuseries

“'False flags!? Bullsh*t," Rivera tweeted of Carlson's three-part Tucker Carlson Originals series for Fox Nation featuring debunked conspiracy theories about the Jan. 6 riot at the United States Capitol. In an interview with The New York Times, Rivera says of his Fox News colleague: “Tucker’s wonderful, he’s provocative, he’s original, but — man oh man. There are some things that you say that are more inflammatory and outrageous and uncorroborated. And I worry that — and I’m probably going to get in trouble for this — but I’m wondering how much is done to provoke, rather than illuminate.” He added: "Messing around with Jan. 6 stuff …The record to me is pretty damn clear, that there was a riot that was incited and encouraged and unleashed by Donald Trump.” Asked if he would urge his Fox News bosses to reconsider airing the special, Rivera said: “I don’t want to go there, that’s not my job," adding of Carlson: “He’s my colleague. He’s my family. Sometimes you have to speak out about your family.” Fox News didn't respond to The Times' request for comment.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Netflix
Fox News

Laura Ingraham: America is in danger by a mentally deteriorating president

Laura Ingraham slammed the "team of incompetents" within the Biden White House on Monday's "Ingraham Angle." "America is truly in danger, under a president who is physically and mentally deteriorating before our eyes … real chaos is unfolding," she said. In contrast, "[The media] worked overtime to brand the Trump White House as out-of-control from day one," according to Ingraham.
POTUS
Washington Post

The procession of Trump critics who have departed Fox News

The big news in media is that two renowned conservative commentators, Jonah Goldberg and Stephen Hayes, have decided to end their relationship with Fox News over Tucker Carlson’s promotion of Jan. 6 conspiracy theories. But these are merely the latest in a string of departures by some of the network’s...
POTUS
Fox News

'SNL' audience groans at 'Weekend Update' jokes about Kyle Rittenhouse, Steve Bannon

"Saturday Night Live" took some risky jabs in recapping the most recent headlines in its "Weekend Update" segment. Hosts Colin Jost and Michael Che kicked things off on a light enough note, joking about Taylor Swift’s 10-minute performance of her re-released version of "All Too Well." From there, however, the duo launched into politics with some relatively dark jokes that didn’t always land with the audience.
TV & VIDEOS
mediaite.com

Fox News Contributor Says Kyle Rittenhouse Should Sue Joy Reid for Millions

Joe Concha, a Fox News contributor and columnist for The Hill, reacted with a warning to a supercut aired on Fox of MSNBC’s Joy Reid slamming Kyle Rittenhouse. Concha argued members of the media, Reid in particular, “should lawyer up” because Rittenhouse “has a good shot to win” if he sues for defamation.
POLITICS
BlackAmericaWeb

BlackAmericaWeb

1K+
Followers
754
Post
188K+
Views
ABOUT

A blend of news, entertainment and gossip for Black America.

 https://blackamericaweb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy