The Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 occurred in India for the first time at the end of 2020 and, since then, it has developed as the predominant virus form worldwide. Regarding the spread in Africa, however, to date there has hardly been any data, because both the laboratory infrastructure and the reporting system are weak. Together with his team and the Reference laboratory of Benin, Prof. Jan Felix Drexler, a virologist at the German Center for Infection Research at the Charité, was able to show that the Delta variant has been circulating in Benin, West Africa since May 2021 and has become the dominant SARS-CoV-2 virus variant in only two months. "More than 60 percent of cases that we investigated in July already traced back to this especially infectious variant," Drexler said.

