Dexamethasone is a powerful steroid that’s reportedly worked wonders in some people who get severe lung inflammation from COVID-19. It was the first drug that showed promise in saving severely ill patients during the summer of 2020, when COVID-19 treatment was still sort of a grab bag. A common generic drug, it can cost as little as $1 a dose, and it’s become standard of care in many hospitals. Oh, and it also may…not work on women.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 5 DAYS AGO