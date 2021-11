The Seahawks have five players listed as questionable, including Pro-Bowl safety Jamal Adams, who was new to the injury report this week, being added on Thursday with a groin injury. Starting right cornerback D.J. Reed is also questionable with groin and knee injuries, as are tackle Jamarco Jones (back), defensive end Kerry Hyder Jr. (calf) and linebacker Cody Barton (quadricep). Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said after Friday's practice that Reed, Adams and Jones will all be game-day decisions, while Hyder should be ready to go.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO