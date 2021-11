The Law Dogs Motorcycle Club staged their annual ride Saturday to benefit the Cooke County Littlest Angels program.

Over two dozen riders took off from Gainesville VFW Post 1922 just after 10 a.m. for the 90-plus mile ride across Cooke County.

Littlest Angels funds Christmas gifts for children who may go without each holiday season. It is administered by the Boys and Girls Club.

For more information, call 940-665-6527.