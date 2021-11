Despite winning just a small ATP title in 2006, David Nalbandian spent the entire year in the top 10, backed by the 2005 Masters Cup title and a couple of significant results during the aforementioned season. David lost in the semifinals of the Australian Open, Miami, Rome, Roland Garros, Madrid and the Masters Cup, unable to take that extra step and fight for the title in those events.

