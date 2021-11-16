Project Wanderheart to host 5K Turkey Trot on Nov. 20

The 45th Annual Lincolnwood Turkey Trot is back in person this year! This year the race sold out early on November 11th, ten days before the race! We missed seeing everyone last year, but we are excited to be back running through the beautiful streets of Lincolnwood. This CARA certified, USATF-Certified, (IL-14162-JW), chip-timed 5K/10K race and 5K fitness walk takes you through scenic Lincolnwood, featuring a flat, fast course perfect for novice as well as experienced runners and walkers. For our youngest athletes (6 years of age and under), the Drumstick Dash is the perfect way to round out this historic running event! A portion of the Turkey Trot proceeds are donated to the Parks and Recreation scholarship fund, which helps local families in need with the costs for day camp and our after-school program.
