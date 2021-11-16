ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

Project Wanderheart to host 5K Turkey Trot on Nov. 20

Central Michigan Life
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn anticipation of Thanksgiving, the Wanderheart Project is working to host a 5K Turkey Trot/Fall Fest Fundraiser to raise money for children born with Congenital Heart Defects. The event will take place at 9 a.m. Nov. 20 at Island Park. Race registration starts at 8:30 a.m. The deadline for...

www.cm-life.com

Comments / 0

