For all of the romance that surrounds the abilities of head coach Sean McVay, he does have a Lex Luthor to his supposed Superman ways in the NFC West, and that person is Kyle Shanahan. With the San Francisco 49ers humiliation of the Los Angeles Rams on a primetime stage in Week 10, Shanahan has now bested McVay five times in a row, and it didn't help the Rams case seeing Matthew Stafford open the game with not one, but two interceptions -- both to safety Jimmie Ward.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO