Mojang has finished adding new content for Minecraft version 1.18 beta, leading us to believe that the release of Caves & Cliffs Update: Part Two wil take place on schedule. For months, players have been checking out novelties from update 1.18 for Minecraft, a.k.a. the second part of the Caves & Cliffs Update. Mojang reminds us of this with regularly released snapshots for the so-called Java Edition on PC, but testing also continues in Bedrock Edition, which is available, among others, on consoles. This edition has lived to see a new beta version, marked with the number 1.18.0.27, which can be checked out on PC, Xbox One (and XSX/S as part of backward compatibility) and Android mobile devices.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO