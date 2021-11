Detroit came into Columbus hoping to get another winning streak going after a nice OT win against Montreal on Saturday. Instead they got a sloppy game that they could never quite wrangle, and it’s a little tough to pinpoint just exactly what was the issue. Greiss made a lot of stops, but also let in a few he’ll want back. The team played well in Columbus’s end, but couldn’t stay there long enough. They just couldn’t play tighter D than the Jackets. It was nothing major, but you can read below to see the numerous little errors that led to the loss.

