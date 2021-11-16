ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Recipe: How To Make The Bam Bam Shake From Disney Parks

CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UUnc3_0cyeRvXX00

(ViacomCBS) – From LeFou’s Brew to the Jedi Mind Trick, there’s no doubt you’ll find some of the most imaginative and delicious drinks you’ve ever tasted at the Disney parks and resorts. Of course, for many, visiting a Disney park is an experience that only comes once a year, decade, or even lifetime. Luckily, you can bring the magic of the Disneyland Resort, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney California Adventure right to your kitchen! 

Bestselling author and Disney fan Ashley Craft has re-created more than 100 Disney Parks-inspired drink recipes in her new book “The Unofficial Disney Parks Drink Recipe Book.” When you can’t do the real thing, take a virtual walk through Disneyland and sip on New Orleans Mint Juleps. Add some tropical Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort-style to a dull morning with Shakin’ Jamaican Cold Brew. And on the menu for your next Star Wars movie marathon: Fuzzy Tauntauns! Complete with over-the-top garnishes and out-of-this-world colors, you can now sip the magic of your favorite Disney copycat drinks right in the comfort of your own home. 

Get out your blender and take a trip to Downtown Disney’s Black Tap Craft Burgers & Shakes restaurant with the recipe below. 

Bam Bam Shake Recipe

Black Tap Craft Burgers & Shakes, Downtown Disney

The original Fruity Pebbles cereal had the Flintstones as its mascots. Since this shake has Fruity Pebbles on the inside and outside, what name could be a better throwback to the family that started it all in the Stone Age? (Serves 1.)

Ingredients

For Fruity Pebbles Bars

  • 1 (10-ounce) bag mini marshmallows
  • 3 tablespoons salted butter
  • 3 cups Fruity Pebbles cereal
  • 3 cups crisp rice cereal 
  • 1 cup powdered sugar
  • 1⁄2 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 11⁄2 tablespoons whole milk 

For Shake

  • 1⁄2 cup Fruity Pebbles cereal
  • 3 cups vanilla ice cream
  • 1⁄4 cup whole milk

For Topping

  • 2 tablespoons vanilla frosting
  • 1⁄2 cup Fruity Pebbles cereal, divided
  • 1⁄2 cup whipped cream
  • 1⁄2 untoasted strawberry Pop-Tart
  • 1 Laffy Taffy candy
  • 1 maraschino cherry

Directions

1) To make Fruity Pebbles Bars: Line a 9″ × 13″ cake pan with parchment paper. Combine marshmallows and butter in a large microwave-safe bowl and microwave on high 2 minutes. Stir, then microwave an additional 1 minute. Stir well. Add Fruity Pebbles cereal and rice cereal and stir well. Scrape into prepared pan and flatten with a greased spatula. Allow to set 2 hours at room temperature.

2) Once set, cut into 2″ × 4″ bars. Place sugar, vanilla, and milk in a small dish and mix well. Use a spoon to drizzle icing over bars. Allow to set 30 minutes at room temperature.

3) To make Shake: Pour Fruity Pebbles cereal into a blender and pulse until consistency is a fine powder. Add ice cream and milk to blender and blend until smooth. Set aside.

4) To assemble: Coat top outer 1″ of a tall milkshake glass in vanilla frosting and press 1⁄4 cup Fruity Pebbles cereal into frosting. Pour milkshake into prepared glass. Top with whipped cream and sprinkle on remaining 1⁄4 cup Fruity Pebbles. Place one Fruity Pebbles Bar, Pop-Tart, and Laffy Taffy in glass. Garnish with maraschino cherry.

Excerpted from “The Unofficial Disney Parks Drink Recipe Book by Ashley Craft. Copyright © 2021 by Ashley Craft. Photography by Harper Point Photography. Used with permission of the publisher, Adams Media, an imprint of Simon & Schuster, Inc. This recipe is not authorized, approved, licensed, or endorsed by The Walt Disney Company. This recipe was not provided by The Walt Disney Company, its subsidiaries, or affiliates. The recipe is solely the creation of the author and embodies her most successful effort to replicate the drink upon which it is based.

Dallas ISD Implements Employee Retention Incentive For 'Highly Qualified Staff'

As a child who grew up in Anaheim, California, Ashley Craft could recite the Star Tours ride by heart, navigate the Park without a map, and fell asleep to the sound of Disneyland fireworks each night in her bedroom. After two internships at Walt Disney World and many, many more visits to the Disney Parks, Ashley is now one of the leading experts of Disneyland and Walt Disney World. Her popular blog, Ashley Crafted, is best known for featuring recipes inspired by Disney Park foods to help people recreate that Disney magic right in their own kitchens. Today, Ashley lives in Kansas with her husband, Danny, and three kids, Elliot, Hazel, and Clifford (and kitten Figaro and puppy Felix)…but she still makes time to visit the Mouse. Follow her on Instagram @Ashley.Crafted.

Comments / 0

Related
disneyfoodblog.com

6 Attractions That’ll Be CLOSED In Disney World This November

You’ll want to make sure you’re prepared for any of the closures that are happening inside the parks or resorts. Whether for construction, updates, or other changes, Disney World will occasionally close different attractions and other things around the parks. We’re looking around at all the refurbishments going on to see what rides and hotels will NOT be available in November.
TRAVEL
Inside the Magic

More Inappropriate Shirts Caught at Disney, Fans Express Distaste

When Guests come to Disney World, they often may assume they are in for a G-rated experience as the Most Magical Place on Earth is flooded with young ones. In terms of the offerings provided by Disney, the overall experience is always inclusive of all ages, without anything inappropriate on display (we will give some of the Country Bear Jam Jamboree jokes a pass on this one).
LIFESTYLE
disneydining.com

Disney bloggers receive death threats after visiting Disney World with COVID-like symptoms

Tonya Blakey loves visiting the parks at Walt Disney World. She always has. She loves it so much that she has her own YouTube channel where she posts live-stream videos of her visits to Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney‘s Hollywood Studios, and Disney‘s Animal Kingdom theme park. So when the parks closed in March of 2020 in response to the global coronavirus pandemic Tonya was disheartened.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
California State
Inside the Magic

Entire Disney Park Temporarily Closing Its Doors TODAY

Hong Kong Disneyland will close its doors, today, November 17, 2021. The move comes in the wake of a government-issued request that all people present, Cast Members included, on a specific date and time must take a mandatory coronavirus test with the Hong Kong Disneyland Resort choosing to close its theme park — Hong Kong Disneyland Park — for an entire day.
ORLANDO, FL
Inside the Magic

Demolished Disney Attraction Finally Removed From Park

If you have been to Disney’s Animal Kingdom at Walt Disney World over the past few months, you have likely noticed a few changes!. With the 50th anniversary in tow, the Tree of Life is now illuminated at night with its Beacon of Magic. On top of that, a new daytime show, Disney KiteTails, has also debuted! Although there is a lot of new and unique aspects to the Park, there are also some offerings, or in this case, an attraction that is being taken away.
LIFESTYLE
Inside the Magic

Disney Park Installing COVID-19 Passport Requirement This Month

As the world continues to endure and recover from the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, restrictions are being lifted and imposed on a regular basis in order to stop the spread of coronavirus. For Disney Parks and its partners like The Oriental Land Company that operates Tokyo Disney Resort,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
Inside the Magic

Disney Park Replaces Iconic Food, Removes Mickey Waffles With Immediate Effect

Happy Birthday, Mickey Mouse! Or, maybe not, as one Disney Park has removed the iconic food offering — the Mickey Waffle — from its menu. Earlier this month, Walt Disney Company CEO, Bob Chapek, celebrated the profits of the House of Mouse. Discussing topics from the controversial Disney Genie, Disney Genie+, and Individual Lightning Lane Selections systems to how they plan on increasing their bottom line, the Disney Earnings call was stuffed with information about the future of Disney magic and Walt Disney’s legacy.
TRAVEL
Inside the Magic

Christmas Decorations in Disney GONE Due to Budget Cuts

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, with lights twinkling down Main Street, U.S.A., and Christmas trees spreading holiday cheer around the Walt Disney World Resort. The holiday season officially began on November 12 at the Florida Resort, with the theme parks transforming quickly from Halloween into Christmas. It...
ORLANDO, FL
Gillian Sisley

33,000 People Stuck in Disneyland after Sudden Lockdown

The happiest place on Earth just became a total nightmare. For most, the idea of getting stuck in Disneyland isn’t such a bad concept. Hanging out with your favorite Disney friends, watching the parades, endlessly riding the different rides, considering it’s known as the happiest place on Earth, full of magic and joy, after the last few years many of us have had, this doesn’t sound like such a bad way to spend a couple of days.
Inside the Magic

Disney Begins Mass Exit From CA to FL, Overwhelms Housing Market

Earlier this year, The Walt Disney Company confirmed that it would relocate over 2,000 jobs from its existing headquarters in Burbank, California to the Lake Nona community near Orlando, Florida. At the time of the announcement in July 2021, the Orlando Business Journal shared:. Initially, the Disney campus will be...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney Parks#Disney World#Food Drink#Hollywood Studios#New Orleans Mint#Jamaican#Downtown Disney
Inside the Magic

You Can Buy and Live in a Disney Resort Room For Only $50,000

Have you ever had the dream to just live at Disney World? For many of us Disney fans, the idea of being able to live at a Disney World Resort, experience the theming and magic at all times seems like a dream. Well, although it may be too expensive to live every day of your life at a Disney World Resort, we may have a solution that is relatively affordable and will leave you with the ability to live in a Disney World property!
LIFESTYLE
Inside the Magic

Move Over Disney Resorts! This Resort Is the Place to Be This Christmas

Walt Disney World Resort is bustling with holiday festivities! Massive Christmas trees have filled the Parks and Resorts. Christmas music is streaming from every speaker, and holiday treats are awaiting your taste buds. While Disney Parks are decked out for the holidays, we must say there is one Resort just minutes away from the Disney World property line that should not be overlooked when it comes to holiday fun!
ORLANDO, FL
Inside the Magic

Guest Sees KiteTails For First Time: “Most Disturbing Thing” She’s Ever Seen

Disney’s Animal Kingdom’s new daytime show, Disney KiteTails, has been an internet sensation ever since it debuted on October 1, 2021 for Disney World’s 50th anniversary. Guests have taken to social media to share various videos of the daytime show as throughout Disney KiteTails, kites crash land into the stands,...
TRAVEL
disneydining.com

Disney Park Goes on Lockdown, COVID Tests Over 30,000 Guests

When visiting a Disney Park, it is not uncommon to see characters out and about, ready to take an adorable selfie with Guests from a safe distance. Maybe you’re at Walt Disney World and see Stitch hanging out in Tomorrowland. Or maybe you were able to get a coveted reservation at Be Our Guest and the Beast makes an appearance — character interactions are fun and make for great memories.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Epcot
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Disneyland
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Inside the Magic

Disney Guest Figures Out Lightning Lane “Hack” to Avoid Paying Attraction Costs

With Disney World implementing their new Lightning Lane system with Disney Genie+, many Guests are spending more than they are used to skip the line. In case you did not know, Disney recently rolled out their new Disney Genie program on the My Disney Experience app. With this came the removal of FastPass+, a previously free offering for Guests that allowed them to pick a return time for an attraction and then skip the standby line. Now, with Disney Genie+, Lightning Lane is in use. This will cost Guests $15.00 per person per day to use, but two attractions per Park have their own, separate cost, which is not included in the overall $15.00.
TRAVEL
Inside the Magic

Disney No Longer Accepting Negative COVID Tests For Travel

It’s fantastic to see Disney Parks returning, international borders open, and tourism finally heading towards normal after the pandemic. The return of Disney magic since the pandemic has seen many changes implemented to ensure Guest and Cast Member safety. Guests have encountered changes to operations, policies, and in-Park experiences, and...
TRAVEL
disneydining.com

Something’s happening at Disney Parks right now that has never happened in the parks’ 66 years-long history

During the Christmas season this year, Disney is welcoming a black Santa to visit with children and hear their wish lists. Though there was no formal announcement from the merry House of Mouse about hosting a black Santa at its parks, the decision is in keeping with Disney’s diversity and inclusion initiative that’s been in full swing for some time now.
TRAVEL
disneyfoodblog.com

SEND HELP! We Just Ate a Foot in Disney World 🤢

Did you know there’s a seasonal Food Truck Round-Up at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Campgrounds?. We stopped by today and found an amazingly cheesy pizza cone at a new food truck there. But we also stopped by one truck that we’ve visited in the past. Only this time there was a pretty creeeeeepy option on the menu.
LIFESTYLE
CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
86K+
Followers
17K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy