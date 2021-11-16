ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame receives incredible donation from alumnus

By Nick Shepkowski
 6 days ago
Financial aid at the University of Notre Dame just received a massive boost after a more than generous donation from distinguished alumnus, Harry Fath, and his wife, Linda.

The Fath’s gifted the University $50 million, the largest donation of its kind in the long history of the institution, to be used exclusively for undergraduate financial aid.

“This extraordinarily generous gift will provide much-needed flexibility in offering financial aid packages tailored to the needs of our students and their families,”

-Notre Dame President Rev. John I. Jenkins, C.S.C.

Fath hopes to better several lives with this donation.

“Linda and I are honored to be able to make this gift to the University of Notre Dame, a place that is run with integrity and espouses the right kind of values…It is our hope that this gift will change thousands of lives for the better.”

-Harry Fath

Raised in Cincinnati, Fath followed an older brother to Notre Dame and graduated in 1963. He served in the U.S. Army, then returned to his hometown to earn a law degree from the University of Cincinnati.

To learn more about the Fath’s and their tremendous philanthropic efforts, check out this piece from the Cincinnati Enquirer back in 2018.

