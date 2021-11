Thousands converged on downtown Battle Creek on Saturday, as decorated vehicles and floats rolled through the streets, marching bands played holiday music and faces were illuminated and warmed by passing hot air balloon burners before an appearance from Santa and Mrs. Claus capped off the evening. The Harper Creek Optimist Club hosted the 41st Battle Creek Christmas Parade, marking the return of the event after it was postponed in 2020 due to the pandemic. The event also signaled the start of the...

CALHOUN COUNTY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO