Fall in Wayne County is a special time, especially for cyclists traveling on the Natchez Trace Parkway. The effervescent trees on either side of the road glow with orange, red and yellow leaves. The crisp atmosphere serves as a reminder that the holiday season is near. The ethereal landscape envelops the 444-mile roadway that runs by Wayne County. Cyclists often merge from the Trace to Collinwood, Tennessee to visit the Wayne County Welcome Center and surrounding local businesses.

WAYNE COUNTY, TN ・ 6 DAYS AGO