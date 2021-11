Microsoft has just released the Windows 11 preview build 22499 for Insiders in the Dev channel, and the main new feature is the ability to quickly share open app windows to a Microsoft Teams call. When hovering over open windows on the taskbar, Windows Insiders will now see a “Share this window” button at the bottom of the pop up to share the content from an open app to Teams meeting calls.

