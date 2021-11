The Women’s Club’s Tablescapes: Christmas on Carter Creek is Nov. 17-18 at 1200 Carter Creek Pkwy, Bryan. The event will feature the creative talent of over 25 members, friends, local florists, shop-owners, and designers. The participants will create beautifully decorated tables that will celebrate the holiday season. Hosted by The Woman’s Club members, this unique event is sure to entertain and inspire the local community. There will also be holiday raffle items, with raffle tickets available for sale during the event. Tickets for Tablescapes: Christmas on Carter Creek, will be available at the door on day of the event or may be purchased in advance by calling The Woman’s Club at (979)822-5019 for $20 per person.

FESTIVAL ・ 11 DAYS AGO