Although the Jacksonville Jaguars have won just two games this season, they are better than they were last year. The outcome is no longer decided by the start of the third quarter. And with the exception of the 31-7 debacle against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 8, the Jags are in it until the fourth quarter. Moreover, they’re more fun to watch and have you tuned in until the last moment.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO