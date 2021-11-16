Working mothers can fill vacancies at abattoirs left by European exodus, says George Eustice
By Matt Oliver
Telegraph
6 days ago
Working mothers can help plug the staff shortages at abattoirs left by an exodus of migrant labour, the Environment Secretary has claimed. George Eustice said the meat processing industry is altering its shift patterns in a bid to attract British staff, after many of the eastern Europeans it had relied on...
The Tory revolt over social care has escalated ahead of a crunch Commons vote this evening, with a former party chief whip calling on Boris Johnson to withdraw controversial plans for a cap on lifetime costs.Mark Harper said the scheme, slipped out without fanfare last week, risks disadvantaging poorer pensioners as well as people with chronic health conditions.He said that ministers from the Department of Health and Social Care had failed to explain the thinking behind the decision to change the way the threshold for payments is calculated in a way which protects the wealthy but means the less well-off...
The Tory rebellion on social care that erupted in the Commons on Monday night is set to spread to the Lords, where former ministers will try to force a government climbdown. Lord Lansley, a former Conservative health secretary, and Baroness Altmann, an ex-pensions minister, told The Telegraph they would seek to amend the legislation when it arrived in the upper chamber next month.
“Mother nature” does not like working from home, Boris Johnson said on Monday as he predicted a rush back to offices despite the impact of the Covid pandemic. In a speech to a Confederation of British Industry conference, the Prime Minister rejected suggestions that working behaviours had been altered forever by lockdowns.
Incorrect asylum decisions cost the UK taxpayer millions of pounds each year, according to new research that has prompted calls for the government to urgently improve the “flawed” decision-making process.Ministers have been accused of presiding over failings in the asylum system that lead to “serious economic and human costs”, after an analysis of data revealed that the government had spent more than £4m annually in administrative costs alone fighting successful appeals.A report by Pro Bono Economics, seen by The Independent, also reveals that asylum seekers from war-ravaged nations, such as Afghanistan and Sudan, are nearly twice as likely to win...
Sajid Javid has urged people between the ages of 40 and 49 to book a Covid booster jab from tomorrow in order to keep Covid surges seen in parts of Europe “at bay”.The extended eligibility of the booking service for boosters will also coincide with 16 and 17-year-olds being urged to book a second dose of a Covid-19 vaccine from Monday.Earlier this week, the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) advised the government that all adults over 40 should be offered a third jab six months after their second – a recommendation that ministers accepted.Those eligible for a booster...
WASHINGTON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Fifteen human rights groups are urging U.S. President Joe Biden to get personally engaged in a long-running fight to enact an intellectual property waiver for COVID-19 vaccines at the World Trade Organization, calling his leadership "a moral necessity." Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, Oxfam, Public...
Amid skyrocketing Covid cases, Germany’s health minister said that not enough people had come forward for their vaccinations, and issued a grim warning.“It’s probable by the end of winter that pretty much everyone in Germany will have been vaccinated, recovered or died,” health minister Jens Spahn said, adding that anyone who had not received a vaccine would “likely” be infected in the coming months.He urged the millions of Germans who have not yet come forward for a jab to do so.Meanwhile, Austria entered a 10-day lockdown as protests against restrictions have broken out across Europe amid surging infection rates across the continent.Despite protests against the measures, people are being told to work from home and non-essential shops are now closed in what is the central European nation's fourth lockdown.Over 600 babies born premature and needing critical care to mothers hospitalised by Covid-19Can I travel to Austria? Latest restrictions and advice as lockdown imposedCovid lockdowns across Europe threaten travel plans for tens of thousands
A displaced persons camp with the same population as Oxford is surrounded on all sides by rising flood waters. Aid workers fear that the mud dikes could soon break, leaving tens of thousands of children in 1.5m deep murky water. At the start of the year, the situation was already...
Britain cannot carry on as it was before Brexit and must cut taxes and reduce regulation, Lord Frost said on Monday as he called for "free debate" over government policy. In a speech at a conference attended by Boris Johnson, the Brexit minister urged the UK not to import the "European social model" or it would risk the failure of its split from the EU.
Brussels risks undermining the competitiveness of the European economy with attempts to force financial companies to set up branches and subsidiaries within the bloc, a top business group has warned. The European Commission is seeking to crack down on companies based in other nations selling financial services cross-border into the...
SIR – Intensive care units are filling up with Covid patients, mostly young and unvaccinated. They spend more time in these units, thus blocking beds. Consequently operations for elective surgical patients needing intensive care beds post-op are sadly getting postponed. The NHS has become a free insurance policy for the...
The leader of the Scottish Tories has told supporters left “horrified” at his about-turn over state-backed “shooting galleries” that they should be more concerned at the country's drugs death crisis. Douglas Ross on Monday acknowledged that his dramatic reversal over SNP plans for drug consumption rooms north of the border...
The new jobs of the future are emerging every day – and the pace of change is increasing. Yet our education and skills system has remained largely static. A traditional curriculum justified on the grounds of maintaining rigour and access to adult learning and the ability to retrain becoming harder not easier.This isn’t working – for our country, for learners or for employers. The Confederation of British Industry (CBI) has found that 44 per cent of employers think that young people leaving school, college or university are not "work ready". Employers are looking beyond just formal qualifications: 7 in 10...
John Lewis has promised £1m to tackle the retail industry’s “throwaway” culture. The employee-owned firm is calling on academics, charities and small businesses to pitch ideas to help cut waste and pollution across food, textiles and household products. It will provide grants between £150,000 and £300,000 to the most innovative...
Just when Boris Johnson is desperate to improve his frosty relations with Conservative MPs after his self-inflicted wounds over sleaze, he has upset many of them all over again with his social care reforms. The prime minister is facing a Tory rebellion over the plan he trumpeted in September, which was supposed to finally deliver his promise to “fix” a social care crisis which has bedevilled politicians for more than 20 years. Not for the first time, a Johnson promise is not living up to its billing. The government survived a vote in the Commons, with MPs approving a change...
The UK will not suspend the Northern Ireland Brexit agreement before Christmas, a Cabinet minister has said.Anne-Marie Trevelyan, the international trade secretary, said the government would "absolutely not" trigger Article 16 before the end of the year.The comments appear to signal a softening of the UK's strategy in Brexit talks over Northern Ireland.Boris Johnson's government has been threatening to trigger Article 16 and effectively suspend the agreement if the EU does not make changes to it.Brexit minister Lord Frost had previously said things would be settled by Christmas one way or another – effectively setting a deadline.But Ms Trevelyan told...
Ministers are to merge four NHS quangos into one, as part of efforts to ensure that record investment is not wasted on bureaucracy. The moves will see NHSX - the health technology unit set up by Matt Hancock, the former health secretary - become part of NHS England, along with public bodies responsible for information technology and workforce planning.
