Earlier this week, many Calgary Flames fans went to bed thinking they may wake up to the news that their team had acquired Jack Eichel, after insider Kevin Weekes tweeted that Flames general manager (GM) Brad Treliving had put up a huge offer for the former Buffalo Sabres forward. As we now know, that offer never existed as Matthew Tkachuk, who Weekes included in the offer, was never a part of any package Treliving offered up for Eichel.

NHL ・ 15 DAYS AGO