ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A five-day search for a 14-year-old girl who was abducted in Texas ended when she was found nearly 700 miles away in St. Louis County. An AMBER Alert was issued on Nov. 1 for 14-year-old Stevie Johnson after she was reportedly abducted from a bus stop in Glenn Heights, Texas by her biological mother 33-year-old Shawnice Hickman. Hickman and her two sisters snatched the girl as she was exiting a school bus, police said. Believing that Hickman took the 14-year-old back to her home state, authorities alerted the St. Louis County Police Department.

