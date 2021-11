Installation views © philippe malouin, courtesy the breeder |all installation photos by thanassis gatos, unless stated otherwise. for this new body of works, malouin borrows his inspiration from the dadaist tradition of découpé or cut out technique, the mechanical method of juxtaposition in which a written text is cut up and rearranged in order to create new meaning. here, the designer has rearranged the instinctively sourced steel objects ad hoc with the intention of creating new meaning and value. challenge the viewer’s perception of what a three-dimensional object can be, these hybrid works are ultimately artistic manifestations where their functionality is not always delineated. by probing its boundaries to and beyond the limits, malouin creates here a rather surprising language of form.

DESIGN ・ 1 DAY AGO