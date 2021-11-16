Chicago to kick off holiday season Friday with tree lighting in Millennium Park

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- Chicagoans will be rockin' around the Christmas tree Friday night, letting the Christmas spirit ring!

The 108th Annual Chicago Christmas Tree Lighting kicks off Friday, Nov. 19 at 6 p.m. in Millennium Park's Wrigley Square, located at Michigan Avenue and Randolph Street.

The 51-foot blue spruce comes from the Benavides family, of Chicago’s Logan Square neighborhood. The tree was cut down earlier this month and arrived in the city on Nov. 5.

The Benavides family will have the honor Friday of flipping on the switch and lighting the tree at the 108th Annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony.

The 2021 event has been expanded and reimagined to provide more space and opportunities for guests to participate — including multiple viewing locations with screens and concessions across the Park and a main stage on the Great Lawn with the traditional Tree Lighting Ceremony followed by fireworks and a special concert from 6:35 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., headlined by singer-songwriter Brian McKnight.

Tree Lighting Ceremony Schedule (subject to change):

• 5:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.: Pre-show with DJ Selah Say

• 6 p.m.: Tree Lighting Ceremony featuring Mariachi Herencia de Mexico, the cast of Chicago Opera Company performing an excerpt from “Becoming Santa Claus;” a youth dance ensemble from the Kenwood School of Ballet; and special guests Dreezy Claus and Sister Claus

• 6:30 p.m.: Fireworks

• 6:35 p.m. to 7:45 p.m.: Concert featuring DJ Selah Say; Cirque du Soleil performing an excerpt of ‘Twas the Night Before…;” Chicago Soul Spectacular performing a high-energy Soul Christmas medley; and singer-songwriter Brian McKnight

Visitors can enjoy the glittering tree at Millennium Park through Jan. 9.