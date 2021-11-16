Dan Mullen Not Interested in Narratives, Will Always Celebrate a Victory

Florida Gators fans erupted with criticism this past weekend after a video was posted of the team celebrating with head coach Dan Mullen following their 70-52 victory over Samford on Saturday.

The criticism was mostly levied against Mullen due to the team's first-half performance against what is thought to be a lesser opponent in the Bulldogs, a team that Florida had no business trailing against. They trailed 42-28 shortly before halftime, and 42-35 at halftime.

The Gators would rally back to win a game that ended up not being particularly close, thanks in part to the record-breaking performance by quarterback Emory Jones, who accounted for 550 yards on the day, the most in a single game in school history. The Gators scored 70 points, a school record.

Still, many fans did not come away from the game pleased, and a video surfacing of the team celebrating did not evoke positive emotions from much of the fanbase. Some even went so far as to mention players directly in tweets, criticizing them for celebrating.

On Monday, Mullen was asked about the celebration following the victory and was frank stating that he will never not celebrate a victory.

"I've never won a game that wasn't worth celebrating, and I've never celebrated a loss," Mullen said on Monday. "I've never celebrated what you guys call moral victories. I've never celebrated a moral victory. I've never danced or celebrated or cheered a loss, but I will never not celebrate a victory and enjoy a victory."

The Gators were coming off of a three-game losing streak. While a victory over Samford isn't going to peek observers' interests on a typical Saturday, a win is a win in football, and the players have worked incredibly hard to get there. Mullen added that he'd celebrate a victory no matter how it looks.

"Hey, I'll give you this one: If we win 3-2 this week we'll be dancing in that locker room. OK? We will be dancing in that locker room, and if we win 70-52 we'll be dancing in that locker room and celebrating. I mean we work way too hard. The players work way too hard.

"The game of football is something special and I could maybe understand the people that aren't competitors or have never played football would look at things possibly a certain way. But anybody that's ever played, you're never not going to celebrate a victory."

The narrative following the Gators' victory on Sunday wasn't written or described out of thin air, the fact did remain that the team went toe-to-toe with a program that has much fewer resources and lesser talent than Florida. For the Gators, who coming into the year had playoff aspirations, to perform as they did during the first half, well, the stories write themselves.

But, Mullen is right, a victory is a victory, and they ought to be celebrated at any chance and opportunity you have, especially, at the very least on the offensive side of the football due to the records broken as stated above.

The players do work too hard to not celebrate when they win. There are only 12 games, perhaps 13 if there's a bowl game during the year, in a season. Getting just one win is a great achievement.

"Our narrative is we won the game. I was with the team this morning, the guys are fired up," Mullen added. "We celebrated, had a great time in the locker room. We got a great week of practice ahead of us and guys are excited to play football again. That’s my narrative. You can do whatever you want to do. I can’t control your narrative, right …”

Disregarding for a moment that the term narrative is overused and overblown, Mullen is correct. The media, fans and observers will always have their own narratives to write, and typically that is born out of what transpires and the collected information. Whether right or wrong, it is usually not created out of thin air.

He's also right in this: Players should celebrate a victory no matter the opponent, no matter the score. Football is nearly a year-round sport with spring practices, summer leagues and more training throughout the year with little downtime. The work and preparation that goes into each game are incredible.

So, Mullen and his team will be celebrating a victory every chance they get, and there are two games remaining in the schedule, against Missouri and Florida State. Expect more videos from the locker room if they win those games, too.

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.