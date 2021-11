The Chuck Lorre Family Foundation has committed to donating $1.5 million to public schools in low-income communities dedicated to middle school applied science classroom projects in celebration of Young Sheldon‘s fifth season, currently airing on CBS at 8 p.m. on Thursdays. In partnership with DonorChoose, funds will support teachers and STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math) education. TCLFF will match up to $500,000 per year for the next three years and eligible STEM projects as of November 15. “On behalf of the entire Young Sheldon family, we are so proud to continue supporting public school STEM teachers and all the real-life aspiring young...

CHARITIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO