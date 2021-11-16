ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

Chandler Tank Park Design Public Meeting Scheduled

Las Cruces, New Mexico
Las Cruces, New Mexico
 8 days ago
Community members have an opportunity to provide input regarding the design of the Chandler Tank Park during a public meeting hosted by the City’s Parks and Recreation Department starting at:

6:30 p.m. November 30

at the Sage Café (Senior Center),

6121 Reynolds Drive

The public can discuss the project with Sites Southwest Landscape Architects and Parks personnel and provide input for the park.

For information, contact Parks & Recreation at 575/541-2550 or Catherine Mathews, Landscape Architect, at cmathews@las-cruces.org.

Las Cruces, New Mexico

Las Cruces, New Mexico

Las Cruces is the economic and geographic center of the Mesilla Valley, the agricultural region on the floodplain of the Rio Grande which extends from Hatch to the west side of El Paso, Texas. Las Cruces is the home of New Mexico State University (NMSU), New Mexico's only land-grant university. The city's major employer is the federal government on nearby White Sands Test Facility and White Sands Missile Range. The Organ Mountains, 10 miles (16 km) to the east, are dominant in the city's landscape, along with the Doña Ana Mountains, Robledo Mountains, and Picacho Peak. Las Cruces lies 225 miles (362 km) south of Albuquerque, 42 miles (68 km) northwest of El Paso, Texas and 41 miles (66 km) north of the Mexican border at Sunland Park.

