Chandler Tank Park Design Public Meeting Scheduled

Community members have an opportunity to provide input regarding the design of the Chandler Tank Park during a public meeting hosted by the City’s Parks and Recreation Department starting at:

6:30 p.m. November 30

at the Sage Café (Senior Center),

6121 Reynolds Drive

The public can discuss the project with Sites Southwest Landscape Architects and Parks personnel and provide input for the park.

For information, contact Parks & Recreation at 575/541-2550 or Catherine Mathews, Landscape Architect, at cmathews@las-cruces.org.