ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Personal Finance

Who Has to Take an Annuity RMD?

By Lee Huffman
SmartAsset
SmartAsset
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AOMRH_0cyeF6cZ00 Annuities are appealing to many investors because they offer tax-deferred growth and the potential for guaranteed income that you cannot outlive. The tax-deferred growth is similar to the features of a 401(k) or a traditional IRA. While certain retirement accounts are subject to required minimum distributions (RMD), do those same rules apply to annuities? In this article, we’ll discuss the required minimum distribution rule and define who has to take an annuity RMD. If you’ve got questions about annuities or RMDs, consult a financial advisor .

What Are Required Minimum Distributions (RMDs)?

Tax-deferred investments, like annuities, 401(k), and traditional IRAs, allow your money to grow without paying taxes each year. During this time, the government does not collect revenue on this growth. Once you reach 72 years old, the government requires you to start withdrawing a minimum amount from certain accounts so that it can collect taxes on your withdrawals.

The required minimum distributions (RMDs) are based on your portfolio size, age, and expected lifespan according to the “uniform lifetime table.” RMDs start out around 4% of your retirement portfolio balance and increase as you get older. This means that each year you’re required to withdraw a larger percentage of your account balance than the year before.

Tax laws state that you must start taking RMDs from retirement accounts no later than April 1 of the calendar year after you turn 72. If you turned 72 on September 1, 2021, then you must start taking withdrawals before April 1, 2022. The government charges a steep excise tax penalty of 50% for required amounts not taken by the deadline. This excise tax is on top of the normal income taxes on withdrawals and any other penalties and interest that may apply.

Benefits of an Annuity

Annuities offer many attractive features for investors. These benefits include:

  • Tax-deferred growth . Growth in your account balance does not require annual tax reporting or payments.
  • No contribution limits . Unlike retirement accounts, like a 401(k) or IRA , there is no limit to how much you can contribute to an annuity.
  • Choice of investment options . Depending on the company, your annuity can invest in a variety of investments, including fixed income, stock accounts, and more. Fixed annuities offer returns similar to CDs or bonds, while variable annuities can be invested in accounts similar to mutual funds.
  • Flexible withdrawal strategies . When you’re ready to start withdrawing , you can withdraw a lump sum, set up periodic withdrawals, or annuitize your balance for lifetime income.
  • Lifetime income benefits . An annuity’s unique advantage is that it can provide guaranteed lifetime income that you cannot outlive. This addresses one of retirees’ biggest fears.
  • No mandatory withdrawals . While retirement accounts require RMDs at age 72, you are not required to start withdrawals at any age. The only exception is if your annuity is held within a retirement account.
  • Death benefit to beneficiaries . Annuities include an insurance component that guarantees a death benefit to your beneficiaries if you die before withdrawals begin, even if your account balance has dropped due to market performance. Annuity distributions generally also avoid probate.
  • Tax-advantaged withdrawals . When you annuitize your account balance , your monthly payments are a combination of principal and earnings. This means that a portion of your payment is a return of your investment, which is not taxable.
Who Has to Take an Annuity RMD?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EEDY6_0cyeF6cZ00 Because annuities offer so many benefits that are attractive to certain investors, sometimes they are held within a retirement account. These accounts are known as “qualified annuities” because they are held in a qualified retirement account. Qualified retirement accounts include traditional IRA, 401(k), 403(b), 457, SEP-IRA, and similar accounts.

Qualified annuities must follow RMD rules just like any other stocks, bonds, or investments held within that retirement account.

Roth IRA and Roth 401(k) accounts do not require minimum distributions, so annuities held in those accounts are not subject to RMDs. Since Roth contributions are made with after-tax money, they are considered non-qualified retirement plans.

Many annuity benefits are lost when held in a qualified retirement account

When you hold an annuity in a qualified retirement account, you lose out on four important benefits:

  • Tax-deferred growth . Retirement accounts already offer tax-deferred growth, so there’s no additional tax benefit from the annuity.
  • No contribution limits . Even though annuities do not have contribution limits, your retirement account contribution limits are based on those rules instead. For example, traditional IRA contribution limits are $6,000 per year ($7,000 for 50 and older).
  • No mandatory withdrawals . Withdrawal requirements are determined by the retirement account. Annuity RMDs are required once you reach 72 years of age.
  • Tax-advantaged withdrawals . When you withdraw from a retirement account like a 401(k) or traditional IRA , every dollar of the withdraw is considered taxable income. Both the principal and earnings withdrawn are subject to income taxes.
The Bottom Line

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RyO9Y_0cyeF6cZ00 Annuities generally are not subject to RMD rules. You do not have to start withdrawing at age 72 and there is no minimum withdrawal required. However, when an annuity is owned by a qualified retirement plan, then you must meet annuity RMD withdrawal amounts each year. If not, you’ll owe an excise tax of 50% of the amount that you were supposed to withdraw, but didn’t. When you add in taxes, penalties, and interest, the government could take close to 100% of your required minimum withdrawal amount.

Tips for Investing
  • An annuity can be an important part of your retirement income strategy. To determine how much income that you’ll need to meet your retirement goals, use our retirement calculator to determine how much you’ll need to save for retirement.
  • If you’re considering investing with an annuity, we recommend speaking with an investment professional who can help you compare the pros and cons of each product.

    Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to three financial advisors in your area, and you can interview your advisor matches at no cost to decide which one is right for you. If you’re ready to find an advisor, get started now .

Photo credit: ©iStock.com/FG Trade, ©iStock.com/m.czosnek, ©iStock.com/Drazen_

The post Who Has to Take an Annuity RMD? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog .

Comments / 1

Related
The Motley Fool

3 Unexpected Sources of Retirement Income

There are multiple ways to wring dollars out of your home. Fixed annuities can provide regular, reliable income -- and lots of peace of mind. Your health savings account (HSA) can also serve as a retirement savings account. There's a good chance that you'll need additional income in retirement. Social...
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement Income#Retirement Accounts#Annuities#Retirement Savings#Rmd
bctv.org

IRS Announces Changes to Retirement Plans for 2022

Next year taxpayers can put an extra $1,000 into their 401(k) plans. The IRS recently announced that the 2022 contribution limit for 401(k) plans will increase to $20,500. The agency also announced cost‑of‑living adjustments that may affect pension plan and other retirement-related savings next year. Highlights of changes for 2022.
PERSONAL FINANCE
SmartAsset

401(k) Inheritance Tax Rules: Estate Planning

Inheriting a 401(k) can add a wrinkle to your financial plan from a tax perspective. Under 401(k) inheritance tax rules, any assets passed on from one person to another are taxable. The rules for inheriting retirement plans, including workplace plans … Continue reading → The post 401(k) Inheritance Tax Rules: Estate Planning appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
INCOME TAX
moneytalksnews.com

Are You Withdrawing Too Much From Retirement Accounts?

For decades, retirees have been told they should not withdraw more than 4% of their assets if they want to reduce the risk of running out of money during their golden years. Now, a new study says that rule might be too generous. Financial services firm Morningstar says the new...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
SmartAsset

Primary vs. Contingent Beneficiary

An important part of estate planning is deciding who will get your assets when you pass away. This means naming primary and contingent beneficiaries on important accounts such as your life insurance policy and retirement account. But what do these terms … Continue reading → The post Primary vs. Contingent Beneficiary appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
PERSONAL FINANCE
SmartAsset

Want to Super-Charge Your Life Insurance? Here’s How to Make It an Asset

Life insurance can be part of a well-rounded financial plan. But is life insurance an asset? The answer can depend on which type of policy you have. Term life insurance and permanent life insurance offer two very different options for … Continue reading → The post Want to Super-Charge Your Life Insurance? Here’s How to Make It an Asset appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Newsday

Annuities offer retirees guaranteed income and peace of mind

Most people nearing retirement must face down a ridiculous challenge embedded in our flawed 401(k) and IRA retirement system. After decades of saving for retirement, you’re pretty much on your own trying to figure out how to invest and use that money in retirement so it gives you the income you need yet doesn’t run dry over what can be a very long retirement.
PERSONAL FINANCE
SmartAsset

What’s the Average Rate of Return for an Annuity?

When you’re considering buying into an annuity, it’s natural to wonder what kinds of returns they typically attain. The rate of return is an important factor in the growth of their portfolio and how much income will be received in retirement. … Continue reading → The post What’s the Average Rate of Return for an Annuity? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
ECONOMY
KTEN.com

How to Choose Your Annuity Payout Option

As an owner of an annuity, you have multiple options when it’s time to start withdrawing from it. Your decision can drastically affect the level of income you and your beneficiaries receive from your annuity. To help decide which route is best, there are a handful of pros and cons of you’ll want to review for each available payout option. You may even want to take advantage of the experience of a financial advisor as you make these critical decisions. Doing so could be especially beneficial for your long-term retirement plans.
PERSONAL FINANCE
arcamax.com

Carla Fried: Will your RMD strategy make you feel poor in retirement?

A recent study suggests most retirees are shortchanging themselves on spending money saved in traditional 401(k)s and individual retirement accounts. JP Morgan studied more than 30,000 retirees between 2013 and 2018 and found that 80% didn’t touch their 401(k)s and IRAs until they reached the age when the federal government insists you make small annual withdrawals, known as requirement minimum distributions (RMDs).
PERSONAL FINANCE
SmartAsset

HSA vs. 401(k)

Two of the most common vehicles for building savings are the 401(k) and the health savings account, or HSA. While the HSA isn’t a traditional retirement account, at least not formally, it can provide you with significant value when your … Continue reading → The post HSA vs. 401(k) appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
PERSONAL FINANCE
SmartAsset

Profit-Sharing Plan vs. 401(k)

Two of the most widely used employer-sponsored retirement plans are 401(k)s and profit-sharing plans. Both of these are tax-advantaged retirement plans, meaning that the IRS taxes contributions to these plans differently, if at all. Here’s how each of these plans work. … Continue reading → The post Profit-Sharing Plan vs. 401(k) appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
INCOME TAX
SmartAsset

Qualified Default Investment Alternative (QDIA)

A qualified default investment alternative (QDIA) is the default investment for defined contribution employer-sponsored retirement plans. If an employee contributes to a defined contribution retirement plan, like a 401(k), and does not specify how they want their money invested, it … Continue reading → The post Qualified Default Investment Alternative (QDIA) appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
PERSONAL FINANCE
SmartAsset

Understanding Financial Needs Analysis

A financial needs analysis (FNA) is an overview of your current and future financial situation. It takes into account assets, such as wealth and income, set off against liabilities, such as debt and dependents. By creating a financial needs analysis … Continue reading → The post Understanding Financial Needs Analysis appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
MARKETS
SmartAsset

How Does a Custodial Roth IRA Work?

Teaching your children how to save money can often be a difficult job. One avenue you can take is to open a custodial Roth IRA for them. Minor children cannot usually open a brokerage account on their own, but you … Continue reading → The post How Does a Custodial Roth IRA Work? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
KIDS
SmartAsset

Custodial Account vs. 529 Plan: Which Is Better?

Parents have the opportunity to build funds for their child’s education through savings vehicles like a 529 plan or a custodial account. Both of these options allow adults to store away money that could one day support their child’s future. … Continue reading → The post Custodial Account vs. 529 Plan: Which Is Better? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
INCOME TAX
SmartAsset

SmartAsset

850
Followers
180
Post
87K+
Views
ABOUT

SmartAsset’s editorial mission is to provide the web’s best personal finance news and insights. This includes original data-driven journalism that analyzes economic trends; news coverage of legislation, retirement strategies, and finance; and informative articles on financial planning and investing topics.

 https://smartasset.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy