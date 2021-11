The magic of Disney seems never-ending. From animated films to live-action productions, Disney has always been on the cutting edge of innovative ideas and creative ambition and their newest addition to the behind-the-scenes wonder is nothing less than the best. Meet the Infinity Stage, Disney’s newest high-tech creation to use virtual technology to more easily film what would otherwise need to be shot on location. Partnering with Industrial Light & Magic, Disney General Entertainment Content and Disney Television Studios are bringing the new creation to the Disney Lot in Burbank on Stage 1. Stage 1 is famously known for being the place in which parts of the beloved Walt Disney part-animation part-music film, Fantasia, were filmed.

