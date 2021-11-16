Activision, board stick up for CEO; employees walking out in protest

The chief of Activision Blizzard, accused of mishandling harassment complaints at the video giant, has signaled he would consider stepping down if he cannot quickly fix company culture, the Wall Street Journal reported Sunday. Bobby Kotick, who has led the company for three decades, told senior executives during a meeting on Friday that he could leave if the problems with misconduct aren't solved "with speed," the Journal reported, citing sources at Activision. Activision Blizzard did not immediately respond to a request for comment from AFP. The turmoil at the company comes in the wake of a Wall Street Journal report that Kotick has for years been looped into reports of abuse that included an allegation of rape, but did not share all that he knew with the board of directors.

BUSINESS ・ 17 HOURS AGO