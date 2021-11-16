ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Activision, board stick up for CEO; employees walking out in protest

By Jason Aycock
Seekingalpha.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleActivision Blizzard (ATVI -5.5%) is moving quickly to defend its CEO after an explosive report that he knew for years about sexual-misconduct incidents at the company and failed to disclose some to the board - and employees are agitating for more action. The company told the WSJ: “Mr. Kotick...

seekingalpha.com

AFP

Activision Blizzard chief may step down if misconduct not fixed: media

The chief of Activision Blizzard, accused of mishandling harassment complaints at the video giant, has signaled he would consider stepping down if he cannot quickly fix company culture, the Wall Street Journal reported Sunday. Bobby Kotick, who has led the company for three decades, told senior executives during a meeting on Friday that he could leave if the problems with misconduct aren't solved "with speed," the Journal reported, citing sources at Activision. Activision Blizzard did not immediately respond to a request for comment from AFP. The turmoil at the company comes in the wake of a Wall Street Journal report that Kotick has for years been looped into reports of abuse that included an allegation of rape, but did not share all that he knew with the board of directors.
Cheddar News

Bobby Kotick Considers Leaving Activision Blizzard if He Can't Quickly Fix Culture: Report

Caleb Silver, the Editor-in-Chief for Investopedia, joined Wake Up With Cheddar to break down the latest in the Activision Blizzard sexual misconduct scandal. After 1,700 of the embattled video game maker's employees signed a petition demanding CEO Bobby Kotick step down, Kotick reportedly said he would step down if he can't turn the toxic workplace culture around quickly. Silver noted that the allegations go back years with settlements and lawsuits that indicate Kotick would have to be claiming ignorance of his own business or deliberately obfuscating his knowledge of what happened under his watch.
State
California State
Variety

Time’s Up Will Lay Off Most of Its Staff Ahead of ‘Major Reset’

Time’s Up will lay off most of its 25-member staff at the end of the year and its interim CEO will depart, as the women’s rights organization looks to “reset” in the wake of a debilitating conflict-of-interest scandal. The organization announced the changes on Friday. The group also released a 54-page report that seeks to address the organizational failures that contributed to its mishandling of sexual harassment charges against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Monifa Bandele, who has served as interim CEO for the last three months, will step down at the end of the year, leaving just three staffers and a...
Person
Bobby Kotick
texasstandard.org

For the second time this year, Activision Blizzard employees walk off the job

The gaming company, which is under investigation for tolerating sexual harassment and pay discrimination, came under new fire this week when a Wall Street Journal investigation found the CEO did not inform the board of ongoing misconduct claims. The audio above incorrectly states that Activision has 9,500 employees in Texas....
Benzinga

Activision Employees, Shareholders, Sony Demand CEO Resignation

Sony Group Corp's (NYSE: SONY) PlayStation unit sought an explanation from Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ: ATVI) CEO over its handling of sexual misconduct issues, the Wall Street Journal reports. PlayStation boss Jim Ryan reached out to Activision "to express our deep concern" about the WSJ article and that "we do...
Gamespot

Activision Blizzard Employees Are Walking Out Following Bombshell Report About Bobby Kotick

Activision Blizzard employees are staging a walkout today in the wake of The Wall Street Journal's bombshell report regarding CEO Bobby Kotick. The ABK Workers Alliance group, which represents workers at Activision Blizzard and its subsidiary King, announced the walkout on social media. "We will not be silenced until Bobby Kotick has been replaced as CEO," the group said, adding that it continues to demand a third-party review of the company by a source chosen by its workers.
New York Post

Activision employees stage walkout after bombshell report on CEO

Activision Blizzard employees staged an impromptu walkout Tuesday afternoon after a bombshell investigation alleged that CEO Bobby Kotick knew for years about sexual-misconduct allegations at the gaming giant — and in at least one case even allegedly protected a male employee accused of sexual harassment. “We have instituted our own...
abc17news.com

Activision Blizzard CEO faces pressure from employees to step down after report

Activision Blizzard confronted its second employee walkout in less than six months after a report raised new questions about CEO Bobby Kotick’s knowledge of longstanding and widespread sexual harassment and discrimination allegations at the video game company. More than 100 Activision Blizzard employees staged a walkout on Tuesday calling for...
Digital Trends

Activision Blizzard workers walk out in response to allegations against CEO

Developers at Activision Blizzard are once again walking out, this time in response to a report published by the Wall Street Journal that features claims that CEO Bobby Kotick knew of sexual misconduct allegations against executives at the company and chose not to take action, nor to intervene on behalf of the accused.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
The Verge

Activision Blizzard board rallies around embattled CEO hours after damning report

Hours after The Wall Street Journal published a shocking report alleging Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick was aware of sexual misconduct allegations at the company, the company’s board of directors posted a statement voicing its support of the CEO. The board’s language shows no indication that Kotick is in danger...
Vice

Report: Activision Blizzard CEO Hid Sexual-Abuse Claims From Board

Despite telling board members otherwise, the Wall Street Journal reported today, Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick was not only well aware of reports of harassment and abuse at his company, but also complicit in them. Last year, California’s Department of Fair Housing and Employment sued Activision Blizzard—developer of World of...
