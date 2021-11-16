ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doug Liman's Film Making Origin Story

cheddar.com
 6 days ago

Cheddar gets a look at Curiosity Stream's 'Before Hollywood.'

cheddar.com

IndieWire

‘The Matrix Resurrections’ Writer Says It’s a ‘Weird Creation’ That ‘Subverts the Rules of Blockbusters’

Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss aren't the only talents reuniting with filmmaker Lana Wachowski in "The Matrix Resurrections." The fourth installment in "The Matrix" film franchise is co-written by David Mitchell, author of "Cloud Atlas." Wachowski worked with Mitchell on the 2012 film adaptation of that novel, and then they joined forces to write "The Matrix Resurrections" with "The Lazarus Project" author Aleksandar Hemon. Mitchell teased "Resurrections" in an interview with Greek newspaper To Vima (via Total Film magazine). "I saw the film in Berlin in September. It's really good," Mitchell said. "I cannot tell you what this film is about,...
The Hollywood Reporter

Ernie Hudson Calls Making ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ an “Almost Spiritual” Experience

Ernie Hudson is always surprised when people recognize him on the street. Although the icon has appeared in several classic films and TV shows over his decades-long career, he does not see himself as a celebrity, just, as he puts it, "a working actor." Still, the 75-year-old Hudson always gets a kick out of fans saying hello and mentioning their favorite project among his slew of big and small screen works. And, naturally, for about 30 years, Hudson has gotten one question more than any other: When is there going to be another Ghostbusters? Well, fans got their answer as the...
Collider

'Road House' Reboot Movie Circling Jake Gyllenhaal to Star, Doug Liman to Direct

MGM's reboot of Road House is once again gaining momentum, with Jake Gyllenhaal in talks to star and Doug Liman in talks to direct. The report comes from Deadline, where sources have revealed that the reboot project has a high priority for executives over at MGM, who have been having meetings with writers to rewrite a previous draft of the film.
Laredo Morning Times

MGM Courting Jake Gyllenhaal, Doug Liman for 'Road House' Remake

MGM is ramping up speed on its remake of "Road House," with Jake Gyllenhaal in talks to star and director Doug Liman circling the project. While a production start date has not been set, MGM higher-ups reportedly see the project as a priority for the studio. No deals have been signed with Gyllenhaal or Liman yet, though the two are in active talks.
Doug Liman
EW.com

Nicholas Braun says Cat Person film is more of a thriller than the original short story

As much as Nicholas Braun loves playing Gregory Hirsch on Succession, the actor is keen to make clear that he can portray characters other than the feckless "Cousin Greg." "I don't want to be pigeonholed and seen as Greg only," the actor says in EW's just-published digital cover story, which features Braun and costar Matthew Macfadyen. "I am seeking things that are a different energy, a different type of person, they act differently, they have a harder edge or whatever. I think I have to do things where I rewire my brain differently."
ComicBook

Hawkeye: Composers for Rogers: The Musical Reveal Their Marvel Origin Story

As seen in the initial marketing for Hawkeye, the series is going to honor the legacy of Steve Rogers by giving the fallen Avenger his very own musical. While the scene itself seemed like a passing nod, it turns out Marvel Studios went wild with it, hiring a pair of songwriters with serious Broadway ties to craft a musical piece. Enter, March Shaiman and Scott Wittman.
SuperHeroHype

Disney+’s Ms. Marvel Footage Teases Kamala Khan’s Origin Story

Disney+'s Ms. Marvel Footage Teases Kamala Khan's Origin Story. Ms. Marvel may be hitting Disney+ later than we all expected, but this didn't stop the streaming service from debuting some early footage from the series during today's Disney+ Day presentation. After showcasing a number of scenes from Moon Knight and She-Hulk, Marvel brought viewers to Kamala Khan's corner of the MCU, where she is set to make history as the franchise's first Muslim superhero.
ComicBook

Marvel's Spider-Man: Freshman Year Reveals Peter Parker's MCU Origin Story

Marvel Studios animated series Spider-Man: Freshman Year is opening the yearbook on Peter Parker's untold origin story in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Announced during Disney+ Day's Marvel Studios 2021 streaming special sizzle reel, Spider-Man: Freshman Year reveals what happened to the spider-bitten teenage high school student before being caught in the web of the Avengers in Captain America: Civil War. Tom Holland first played a 15-year-old Peter Parker in 2016's Civil War, set two months before 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming. The first Spidey solo co-produced by Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios established Peter as a sophomore attending Midtown School of Science and Technology.
IndieWire

‘Sing 2’ Review: This Overstuffed, Oddly Soundtracked Sequel Bulldozes All of the First Film’s Original Charm

Some director's careers are easier to wrap your head around than others. While it can be refreshing when a director refuses to be pigeon-holed into one genre and defies expectations by producing something completely unexpected, some filmmaker's lists of credits are truly chaotic. Take British director Garth Jennings, for example. He's directed some of the best music videos of all time, including Blur's "Coffee & TV" and the Grammy-nominated "Lotus Flower" for Radiohead. He made an ambitious adaptation of the beloved "Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy" and the lovely '80s-set indie comedy "Son of Rambow." Then in 2016, he unexpectedly made the...
cheddar.com

HBO's Origin Story 'Tinderbox: HBO's Ruthless Pursuit of New Frontiers'

The behind-the-scenes story of HBO's history is chronicled in the new book 'Tinderbox: HBO's Ruthless Pursuit of New Frontiers.' The book tells the true story of how HBO came to dominate the television industry as we know it. The man behind the book has interviewed over 700 key sources to uncover a bottomless trove of secrets, surprises, and never before heard stories. James Andrew Miller joins Cheddar News to share more.
mxdwn.com

Little Simz Screens Original Film At The Braindead Studios

On Tuesday, November 16th, WePresent hosted a private screening of I Love You, I Hate You, an original short film from famed rapper Little Simz. The event took place in Los Angeles, California at the Braindead Studios where guests were able to preview the film and listen to a Q&A lead by screenwriter Camilla Blackett.
Origin Story: Blomstra

▶️ Origin Story: Blomstra

A passion for flowers and connecting with people led this entrepreneur to the world of flower design. Taking this art to weddings, events, you name it – and making it all that much more special. This is Bloomstra's Origin Story.
963kklz.com

Original Ghostbusters on the Hardest Part About Filming ‘Afterlife’

Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd and Ernie Hudson appeared on NBC's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Late Night with Seth Meyers last night (November 15) to promote Ghostbusters: Afterlife. In both appearances, they touched on the hardest part about returning to their Ghostbusters characters. When asked by Meyers what...
