Cancer

Causes and Risk Factors of Fibrosarcoma

By Shamard Charles, MD, MPH
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFibrosarcoma is a rare and highly malignant cancer that has the potential to form soft tissue tumors throughout nearly every part of the body. The exact cause of fibrosarcoma is a mystery, but there are certain risk factors that put you at a higher risk. In this article, we will discuss...

HealthyWomen

Diabetes: Types, Risk Factors and Treatments

November is National Diabetes Awareness Month. I was 8 years old when my Girl Scout leader told the troop that I got diabetes from eating too much cake. I remember my face heating up as my friends stared at me. I had just returned to my new “normal” after a week in the hospital, and this was the first time I'd heard the cake theory. I struggled to remember the last time I even had cake.
Badger Herald

Greater risk to COVID-19 associated with genetics, systemic factors

The amount of data accumulated since the start of the pandemic in March 2020 continues to grow along with COVID-19 deaths and vaccination rates. Data in regards to COVID-19 can be about numerous consequences of the virus — including infection rates, death rates and hospitalization numbers, all of which can vary by state, county or even race. While it is important to use this information to understand how different communities and regions are impacted by the pandemic, experts emphasize taking into account the systemic factors that affect various populations.
SCIENCE
belmarrahealth.com

Air Pollution Is a Risk Factor for Rheumatoid Arthritis

Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is a growing concern among older adults. Many known risk factors are associated with RA, but a new study published in the journal Rheumatology suggests a link between air pollution and the condition. For this study, researchers from the University of Verona, Italy, collected longitudinal data of...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
docwirenews.com

Risk Factors for Anemia in CKD: Review and Meta-Analysis

Anemia associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD) has significant impact on patients, healthcare systems, and financial resources. Ping Yin, MB, and colleagues conducted a systematic review and meta-analysis to identify the risk factors of anemia among patients with CKD. The process was described online in Medicine [doi: 10.1097/MD.0000000000027371]. The meta-analysis...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
ajmc.com

Study Identifies Alcohol Use as Potential Risk Factor for AMD Subtype

A new study provides genetic evidence that increased alcohol intake may be a causal risk factor for geographic atrophy, a type of advanced age-related macular degeneration (AMD), but doctors caution it may be too soon to advise patients about the risk. A new study provides genetic evidence that increased alcohol...
HEALTH
aao.org

Risk Factors for Steroid-Induced Ocular Hypertension After Intravitreal DEX Implantation

In this interview from AAO 2021, Dr. Wungrak Choi describes the outcomes from his recent study that evaluated the risk of steroid-induced ocular hypertension (OHT) after intravitreal dexamethasone (DEX) implantation. The study included 908 eyes that underwent DEX implant injection, and IOP was measured before implantation and at multiple follow-up points from 1 week to 12 months. There were several significant risk factors for OHT, including age, sex, axial length, glaucomatous eye, neovascular glaucoma, secondary glaucoma, history of prior uveitis, hypertension, depression, diabetes mellitus, and a history of prior LASEK or LASIK. Dr. Choi and colleagues subsequently developed a nomogram that can help identify individuals in whom DEX implantation poses greatest risk.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Neuroscience News

Repurposing Cancer Drug to Treat Alzheimer’s in Those With Genetic Risk Factors

Summary: Dasatinib, an FDA-approved drug for chronic myeloid leukemia, and an experimental drug for liver cancer reduced neuroinflammation, tau phosphorylation, and amyloid secretion in cell cultures of post-mortem brain samples of those with the APOE4 Alzheimer’s associated gene. Source: NIH. Existing and emerging cancer drugs could be repurposed as therapies...
CANCER
docwirenews.com

A Risk Factor Model to Identify Medical Inpatients at Risk for VTE

Venous thromboembolism (VTE) prophylaxis is recommended for hospitalized medical patients at high risk for VTE. A study performed a risk assessment using large data sets. The results were published in Thrombosis and Haemostasis. Researchers developed a constructed a derivation cohort using 6 years of data from 13 hospitals to identify...
HEALTH
physiciansweekly.com

ACR: Risk Factors ID’d for Hydroxychloroquine-Related Retinopathy

TUESDAY, Nov. 16, 2021 (HealthDay News) — For patients prescribed hydroxychloroquine (HCQ), cumulative dose, duration of use, chronic kidney disease, and Asian race are independent risk factors for incident HCQ retinopathy, according to a study presented at the annual meeting of the American College of Rheumatology, held virtually from Nov. 3 to 9.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID-19 Risk By 50%

A sufficient level of this vitamin could halve the risk of catching coronavirus and protect COVID-19 patients from the worst of the disease. Vitamin D supplementation reduces the risk of COVID-19 infection and the severity of the disease, if it is caught, research finds. Professor Michael Holick, study co-author, said:
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You're Over 65, Never Do This In the Bathroom, Mayo Clinic Warns

A lot can change with age, and for some seniors, those changes may include their bathroom habits. A 2014 report published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reveals that 51 percent of adults over the age of 65 suffer from bladder or bowel incontinence—a pair of conditions that often cause a frequent, sudden, or uncontrollable urge to go. "We found that half the population experienced urinary leakage or accidental bowel leakage, and about 25 percent had moderate, severe or very severe urinary leakage," explains the report's lead researcher, Yelena Gorina, a statistician at the CDC's National Center for Health Statistics.
LIFESTYLE
People

Woman Gives Birth on Life Support for COVID and Survives to Meet Her Baby: 'I Was So Scared'

A Maryland woman is urging other pregnant people to get the COVID-19 vaccine after she became sick during her pregnancy late last year. Back in December, María Esther Roque Díaz gave birth to her second child, a baby boy named Dylan, though she was unaware of the birth because she was "unconscious and on life support" after she got sick with COVID-19, NBC News reported.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WISH-TV

Study shows 4 in 10 COVID-19 survivors now suffer from new disability

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The mystery behind COVID-19 long-haulers still remains. But according to a report published in the latest issue of Critical Care, researchers uncovered emerging evidence about what’s happening to nearly 40% of people who’ve recovered from the virus. Scientists at Monash University in Australia followed 212 COVID-19 patients...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
EatThis

The #1 Worst Drink for Your Liver, New Study Says

Maybe you intuitively understand that because the liver filters toxins from your body, it's essential to keep this important organ healthy. And often, when we talk about liver damage, the first thing that comes to mind is alcohol. However, new research reveals an entirely different category of drink is what commonly harms the liver… and unlike alcohol, there's no minimum required age for this type of beverage.
HEALTH
EatThis

Forgetting This One Thing Can Be a Sign of Dementia

Dementia is a much-feared prospect of getting older, but it's increasingly common: Experts estimate that the number of Americans with dementia will double by the year 2040, as a growing population ages and people live longer. Although the condition is progressive, it's important to recognize dementia early and seek treatment so its advancement can be slowed. These are some of the most common symptoms of dementia; forgetting one thing, in particular, is a red flag for the condition. To find out what it is, read on for these 5 key points, including the one thing you might forget that's a major sign. And to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
Best Life

Going to Bed After This Time Makes Your Heart Disease Risk Soar, New Study Says

We all know the importance of consistently getting a good night's rest, whether or not we actually make it happen. But beyond just the amount and the quality of sleep we get, new research now points to a specific bedtime that can boost your heart health—along with times of night you should not be hitting the hay. Read on to find out how going to sleep after a certain hour can make your risk of heart disease soar.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

