Causes and Risk Factors of Fibrosarcoma

In this interview from AAO 2021, Dr. Wungrak Choi describes the outcomes from his recent study that evaluated the risk of steroid-induced ocular hypertension (OHT) after intravitreal dexamethasone (DEX) implantation. The study included 908 eyes that underwent DEX implant injection, and IOP was measured before implantation and at multiple follow-up points from 1 week to 12 months. There were several significant risk factors for OHT, including age, sex, axial length, glaucomatous eye, neovascular glaucoma, secondary glaucoma, history of prior uveitis, hypertension, depression, diabetes mellitus, and a history of prior LASEK or LASIK. Dr. Choi and colleagues subsequently developed a nomogram that can help identify individuals in whom DEX implantation poses greatest risk.
