Mildred Elaine Williams

 7 days ago

April 22, 1953 to October 29, 2021 - Mildred Elaine 'Millie' Williams was born on April 22, 1953.

Mildred Elaine "Millie" Williams was born on April 22, 1953. Surrounded by family, she left us behind on October 29, 2021. She was the youngest of three children born to Lyle E "Bud" Mitchael and Jacqueline E "Jackie" Mitchael.

Millie graduated from Oregon City High School in 1971, and Oregon State University with a degree in Education 1975. Millie began working for Freightliner in 1975 and retired after 40 years as a Warranty Recall Coordinator.

Millie met the love of her life Steven Michael Williams and they were married in 1989. They made their home in Oregon City. The two of them enjoyed traveling, hunting, ocean fishing, trips to the casino, playing dominos, time spent loving their dogs and helping Bud and Jackie (Dad and Mom). They both loved the little eastern Oregon town of Granite and built a cabin there. She was a member of the Granite Crafters, the Cascade Geographic Society, and Susannah Lee Barlow Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR).

Millie is preceded in death by her grandparents Peter & Helen (Nichols) Unger and Edward & Osa (Bates) Mitchael, and her parents L.E. (Bud) Mitchael & J.E. (Jackie)Mitchael.

She is survived by her husband Steven M. Williams, her sister Kathy (Paul) Ferris, and brother Mike (MaryAnn) Mitchael. Her Nieces Valerie (Dan) Henry, Summer (Tom) Higbee, Nephews; Dan (Kimberly) Mitchael, and Jeff Mitchael. Great Nieces; Anna, Lucy, Nora & Violet. Great Nephews; Anthanee, Luke & Tyler.

Our family will have a small, graveside service at Mt. View Cemetery where her ashes will be inurned.

In lieu of flowers Millie would have wanted any remembrances in her honor to go to Shriners Hospital Portland Oregon 971-544-3338

