We're practically halfway through November. In a matter of time, we'll be diving into the holiday season and a much-needed break to spend time with family and friends. However, it also means that we're inching towards the end of the year and there are a few artists who appear to be revving up for the release of new music, many of them A-listers that we haven't heard from since the pandemic started. Most are likely waiting for 2022 to drop a new album but fortunately, some have offered a taste of what's to come.

MUSIC ・ 8 DAYS AGO