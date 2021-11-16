Just how similar are Nocturnal Animals and Taylor Swift's All Too Well film?

After nearly 50 years as the longest number one hit of all time, it's finally time to say bye, bye Miss American Pie. Taylor Swift unseated Don McLean's 8-minute, 42-second epic about the day the music died with her 10-minute, 13-second version of her smash hit "All Too Well (Taylor's Version)", which soared to take the number one spot on the top songs chart this week, according to industry tracker Billboard. The extended version of Swift's hit was recently released on her re-recorded album "Red (Taylor's Version)." Swift dropped two new versions of the song, the 10-minute version and another clocking in at around five minutes. Per Billboard's chart rules, both of those songs were rolled into one listing, making Swift's rise to the Hot 100's top spot all the more likely.

MUSIC ・ 1 HOUR AGO