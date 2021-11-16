ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hays, KS

🏀🎧 FHSU WBB coach Tony Hobson weekly press conference

Hays Post
Hays Post
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Fort Hays State women's basketball coach Tony Hobson visited with the...

hayspost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hays Post

🏀 Etienne's big second half pushes Shockers past UNLV

LAS VEGAS – Tyson Etienne sank two free throws with three seconds left to give Wichita State a 74-73 victory over UNLV on Sunday night in the Roman Main Event third-place game. Etienne scored 23 of his game-high 28 points in the second half for the Shockers (4-1), who trailed...
BASKETBALL
Hays Post

🏈Monarchs land 14 players on all MCL teams

The TMP-Marian Monarchs football team had 14 players named to 18 spots on the 2021 all Mid-Continent League teams after recording their second straight winning season. Junior quarterback Kade Harris, senior wide receiver Jace Wentling and offensive lineman Matthew Hess were all named to the first team offense. Harris finished...
FOOTBALL
Hays Post

🏃‍♂️ Schmidt places 62nd at NCAA Championships

SAINT LEO, Fla. - Fort Hays State senior runner Robbie Schmidt placed 62nd at the 2021 NCAA Division II Cross Country Championships Saturday morning (Nov. 20) at The Abbey Course at Saint Leo University. It was Schmidt's second appearance at the cross country national meet, improving his finish by 63 spots after leading the Tigers with a 125th-place finish in 2019.
HAYS, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Basketball
City
Hays, KS
Local
Kansas Sports
Hays, KS
Basketball
Hays, KS
Sports
Hays Post

🏀 #4 Tiger women withstand Aggies

HAYS, Kan. - The No. 4 Fort Hays State women's basketball team battled its way to an 85-79 victory over Cameron Saturday afternoon (Nov. 20) inside Gross Memorial Coliseum, handing the Aggies (4-1) their first loss of the season. The Tigers are now 4-0 on the year after winning their 47th-consecutive non-conference, regular season contest.
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

🏈 Hays dominates WAC football honors

In a season where three teams shared the Western Athletic Conference football crown, it was the Hays High Indians that took the spotlight with postseason honors as voted by the league’s five coaches. Jaren Kanak, the Indians’ big, bruising quarterback, was voted the WAC Offensive Player of the Year while...
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

🏈 TCU's last-minute field goal turns back Kansas rally

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Griffin Kell kicked a 25-yard field goal with 11 seconds to play as TCU fought off a Kansas fourth-quarter rally to beat the Jayhawks 31-28 on Saturday. Kansas trailed 28-14 early in the fourth quarter before Jalon Daniels threw touchdown passes of 28 yards to...
KANSAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Hobson
Hays Post

🏀 Agbaji scores 25 as No. 3 Kansas beats Stony Brook

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Bill Self knew that Ochai Agbaji was within one point of 1,000 for his career, so the Kansas coach reminded his star player of the milestone in the gentlest way possible during a late timeout against Stony Brook. “Coach told me that if I didn't shoot...
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

Hays Post

Hays, KS
14K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hays, Kansas Online News Source: News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in northwest Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Press Association. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hayspost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy