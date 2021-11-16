Nvidia CEO On Competition, Software, And The Omniverse

Workstations and Data Center Platforms with NVIDIA Omniverse Unite Creative Teams Working Remotely Throughout Multiple Industries. BOXX Technologies, the leading innovator of high-performance computer workstations, rendering systems, and servers, announced that as a supplier of NVIDIA-Certified Systems, BOXX products will also support NVIDIA Omniverse Enterprise, the multi-GPU real-time simulation and collaboration platform for 3D production pipelines. The announcement arrives as GTC 21, a global AI conference, is taking place through Nov. 11. By offering NVIDIA Omniverse Enterprise, BOXX will empower customers with real-time collaboration regardless of geographical distance, significantly improving efficiency and reducing costs.
