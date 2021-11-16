ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Nvidia CEO On Competition, Software, And The Omniverse

By Timothy Prickett Morgan
nextplatform.com
 5 days ago

All of the great technologists live in the future. They bring it back to us with the help of countless engineers who derive the specifications from their vision and make ideas into reality and, ultimately, into money to repeat the process again. Nvidia has been in such a virtuous...

www.nextplatform.com

Digital Trends

Nvidia CEO says the metaverse will be ‘larger than the physical world’

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang says that the virtual world will soon be larger than the physical one, not in terms of scale, but in terms of economics. In a Q&A following Nvidia’s fall GTC 2021 event, Huang described a world where companies put a greater focus on developing everything from cars to buildings in the virtual world.
SOFTWARE
VentureBeat

Nvidia’s Omniverse adds AR/VR viewing, AI training, and AI avatar creation

Nvidia’s Omniverse, billed as a “metaverse for engineers,” has grown to more than 700 companies and 70,000 individual creators that are working on projects to simulate digital twins that replicate real-world environments in a virtual space. The Omniverse is Nvidia’s simulation and collaboration platform delivering the foundation of the metaverse,...
SOFTWARE
telecoms.com

Ericsson uses Nvidia Omniverse to simulate 5G challenges

Semiconductor giant Nvidia has a simulation platform that companies can use to create virtual copies of real-life environments. You’ve heard of the metaverse, well Nvidia’s take on it – the omniverse – is, if anything, even more dystopian on the ear. Nonetheless Swedish kit vendor is using Nvidia Omniverse Enterprise to create digital twins of entire cities in order to be able to simulate and anticipate physical challenges faced by nascent 5G networks.
SOFTWARE
aithority.com

NVIDIA Announces Omniverse Replicator Synthetic-Data-Generation Engine For Training AIs

First Omniverse Replicator-Based Applications, DRIVE Sim and Isaac Sim, Accelerate Development of Autonomous Vehicles and Robots. NVIDIA announced NVIDIA Omniverse Replicator, a powerful synthetic-data-generation engine that produces physically simulated synthetic data for training deep neural networks. Top AiThority.com Insights: AI Roundup: Best High-speed Laptops for AI Machine Learning Programming. In...
TECHNOLOGY
Android Headlines

NVIDIA’s ‘Omniverse Avatar’ Helps Create Intelligent Virtual Agents

NVIDIA has unveiled its latest platform to help create intelligent virtual agents, known as the Omniverse Avatar. It uses a combination of facial and speech recognition, synthetic speech, and 3D avatar animation to create the perfect virtual bot. The manufacturer said these factors would help create a wide variety of virtual agents.
SOFTWARE
kdal610.com

Nvidia doubles down on software tools for crafting virtual worlds

(Reuters) – Nvidia Corp on Tuesday released a set of tools for software developers aimed at helping them create a “metaverse” of three-dimensional virtual worlds – and use a lot more computing power from Nvidia’s chips in the process. At the Santa Clara, California, company’s annual technology conference, Nvidia released...
SOFTWARE
protocol.com

Nvidia’s Omniverse design collaboration tool is ready for the enterprise

At Nvidia's annual GPU Technology Conference most of the focus is — understandably — on various technical aspects of the increasingly diverse group of chips designed by the company's engineers. This year, things are a little different. During the kickoff event Tuesday, Nvidia plans to launch the enterprise version of...
SOFTWARE
techeblog.com

NVIDIA Omniverse Avatar Technology Platform Revealed, Lets Users Generate Interactive AI Avatars

NVIDIA Omniverse Avatar was unveiled today and it’s a technology platform designed to connect the company’s technologies in speech AI, computer vision, natural language understanding, recommendation engines as well as simulation technologies. When users create avatars in the platform, they turn into interactive characters with ray-traced 3D graphics capable of seeing, speaking, conversing, and even understand naturally spoken intent. Read more for a video and additional information.
COMPUTERS
xda-developers

NVIDIA announces Omniverse VR and more alongside November Studio Driver at GTC 2021

NVIDIA is currently holding its GPU Technology Conference, or GTC, and during the event, the company unveiled some more news about Omniverse, its virtual world simulation and collaboration tool. After announcing and showing off Omniverse Avatar earlier this week, NVIDIA today announced Omniverse VR and other Omniverse-related news alongside the launch of the NVIDIA Studio Driver for November.
SOFTWARE
104.1 WIKY

Nvidia launches new products to plug cars, factories into its Omniverse

DETROIT (Reuters) – Nvidia is launching new technology to expand its reach in the automotive industry, including a virtual driving assistant that can park a standard car and a system to speed up the training of autonomous vehicles. As part of its fall new product event, centered around its “Omniverse”...
SOFTWARE
wccftech.com

Watch The NVIDIA GTC Keynote Livestream Here Featuring CEO Jensen Huang

NVIDIA will be officially hosting its GTC 2021 keynote in a few hours and we want you to join us to see what CEO Jensen Huang will be unveiling during the Livestream. Watch NVIDIA's GTC 2021 & CEO Jensen Huang's Keynote Livestream Here!. According to NVIDIA, the virtual GTC keynote...
COMPUTERS
aithority.com

D2iQ Joins NVIDIA DGX-Ready Software Partner Program

D2iQ’s Kubernetes Platform accelerates production-ready artificial intelligence and machine learning deployments for NVIDIA customers. D2iQ, a leading independent Kubernetes platform, announced that it joined the NVIDIA DGX Ready Software program, empowering NVIDIA customers to quickly deploy artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) models in Day 2 production environments with the D2iQ Kubernetes Platform (DKP).
SOFTWARE
aithority.com

BOXX Systems Now Offer NVIDIA Omniverse Enterprise

Workstations and Data Center Platforms with NVIDIA Omniverse Unite Creative Teams Working Remotely Throughout Multiple Industries. BOXX Technologies, the leading innovator of high-performance computer workstations, rendering systems, and servers, announced that as a supplier of NVIDIA-Certified Systems, BOXX products will also support NVIDIA Omniverse Enterprise, the multi-GPU real-time simulation and collaboration platform for 3D production pipelines. The announcement arrives as GTC 21, a global AI conference, is taking place through Nov. 11. By offering NVIDIA Omniverse Enterprise, BOXX will empower customers with real-time collaboration regardless of geographical distance, significantly improving efficiency and reducing costs.
SOFTWARE
TechRadar

Nvidia wants to create a digital twin of Earth in the 'Omniverse'

Nvidia wants to build a digital twin of planet Earth in the “omniverse” and use the model to peek into the future of climate change. With this digital twin, the company aims to see the challenges future humans may face in terms of global warming and the natural disasters that come with it, and hopes to provide early warnings to regions, nations and cities that could be most affected.
ECONOMY
PC Gamer

Nvidia's CEO doesn’t see an end to the chip shortage anytime soon

Any gamer that’s tried to buy a GPU or a console in the last 18 months knows all too well just how bad the market situation is. Pandemic related shortages show few signs of easing. High demand and supply bottlenecks continue to hit the gaming industry hard. Oh, and let’s not forget all that GPU mining demand too!
COMPUTERS

