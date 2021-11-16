ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Braelon Allen will look to match a Jonathan Taylor record this Saturday

By Asher Low
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f41N8_0cye1WqP00

Wisconsin freshman running back Braelon Allen has helped carry the Badgers to six wins in as many tries. Wisconsin (7-3, 5-2 BIG) now sits atop the Big Ten West standings after beginning the season 0-2 in conference play.

The freshman from Fond Du Lac is as big a reason as any for the turnaround, as he has surpassed the 100-yard rushing mark for six straight games.

The last Badger to have a streak of 100-yard rushing games? You probably would only need one guess. Yes, it was current Indianapolis Colts star Jonathan Taylor, who opened the 2018 season with seven straight 100-yard games.

If Allen gets to the 100-yard mark against Nebraska, he would tie Taylor’s 100-yard streak.

For Wisconsin freshman, it’s an even rarer feet. Allen is the first Badger freshman to have six 100-yard rushing games in a season, let alone in a row, since Anthony Davis did it in 2001.

