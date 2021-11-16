ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cage Warriors Champion Joe McColgan Vacates Title, Hardwick vs Lakhdhar Fight for Lightweight Belt

By Andy Stevenson
mymmanews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCage Warriors Lightweight Champion Joe McColgan (8-3-1) has relinquished his title. The promotion announced earlier today that George Hardwick (8-1) and Mehdi Ben Lakhdhar (5-0-1) will compete for the vacant lightweight belt at Cage Warriors 131 on Friday 10th December in London’s York Hall. McColgan won the belt in...

