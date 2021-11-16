ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sixers’ Tyrese Maxey Is a Star in the Making

Cover picture for the articleTyrese Maxey is on the edge of becoming an actual offensive star in this league. We all are blessed enough to get to watch this young point guard continue to improve his game. Tyrese Maxey has been on fire over the past few games, averaging 29.3 points per game in the...

All 76ers

Tyrese Maxey, Tobias Harris Discuss Dave Joerger's Tough Announcement

The Philadelphia 76ers took the court on Saturday night to face the Indiana Pacers on the road. After falling short, picking up their fourth-straight loss in Indiana by losing 118-113, almost all was forgotten after, as Sixers players learned that one of their coaches had been diagnosed with cancer. Sixers...
NBA
Yardbarker

Sixers' Tyrese Maxey Enjoyed Competing Against Raptors' Fred VanVleet

Tyrese Maxey is off to a stellar start to the 2021-2022 NBA season. As he's been shining for the Sixers at the starting point guard position, the second-year guard hasn't had it easy as he's been matching up against some of the NBA's best guards as Ben Simmons remains off the court due to personal reasons.
NBA
All 76ers

Sixers Rumors: Maxey Borderline Untouchable in any Ben Simmons Trade

Last season, Philadelphia 76ers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey looked to shake up the Sixers' superstars and swap Ben Simmons for former Houston Rockets guard James Harden. While Simmons was an All-Star himself, Harden's pedigree made him more expensive to land, causing the Sixers to offer more than just Simmons.
NBA
Yardbarker

Sixers' Tyrese Maxey Reacts to Playing Against Bucks' Jrue Holiday

On Tuesday night, the Philadelphia 76ers hosted the Milwaukee Bucks for the first time this season. First-year starting point guard Tyrese Maxey had the opportunity to play against an idol of his as he was set to match up with Milwaukee's starting point guard Jrue Holiday. Like Maxey, Holiday was...
NBA
Tyrese Maxey
Rick Carlisle
burlingtoncountytimes.com

Sixers' Doc Rivers is finding out what Tyrese Maxey, Georges Niang and others can do

PHILADELPHIA — The silver lining with the 76ers being so shorthanded is coach Doc Rivers gets to try different combinations and take longer looks at players in expanded roles. Since star center Joel Embiid, starting forward Tobias Harris and reserve guards Matisse Thybulle and Isaiah Joe are sidelined by the...
NBA
FanSided

Philadelphia 76ers: Tyrese Maxey’s play overshadows Ben Simmons news

Boy oh boy, what a totally normal day to be a Philadelphia 76ers fan. No crazy story broke during the team’s game versus the Raptors – a game already featuring a COVID-shortened rotation – the internet didn’t go berserk as a result, and fans could settle in for a lovely, quiet evening of Sixers basketball with a four-legged friend and some homemade mac and cheese.
NBA
chatsports.com

Sixers Bell Ringer: Another 30-point night from Tyrese Maxey not enough to take down Toronto

In what was likely their worst performance since a loss to the New York Knicks two weeks ago, the Philadelphia 76ers dropped their third consecutive game on Thursday evening, falling 115-109 against the Toronto Raptors. After trailing by as many as 10 early in the fourth quarter, they charged back to briefly claim a 109-107 lead in the final two minutes.
NBA
Yardbarker

Tyrese Maxey Trying to Model Game After Jrue Holiday

Tyrese Maxey has stepped up big time for the Sixers with Ben Simmons out of the lineup, as he’s averaging 15.8 points and 4.7 assists per game through his first 12 games. With the Sixers also without Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris over the last few games, Maxey has taken his game to a whole new level, as he put up 31 points on 12-of-24 shooting in their recent loss to the Bucks.
NBA
inquirer.com

Best and worst of Sixers-Raptors: Tyrese Maxey’s career night, Andre Drummond’s block party

Here is my look at some of the best and worst performances from the 76ers’ 115-109 loss to the Toronto Raptors Thursday night at the Wells Fargo Center. Best performance: Tyrese Maxey gets this, even in a losing effort. The Sixers point guard finished with a season-high 33 points only two nights after scoring 31 against Milwaukee Bucks. Fifteen of Maxey’s points against the Raptors came in the fourth quarter.
NBA
975thefanatic.com

Tyrese Maxey Is Taking Advantage Of His Opportunity

The Sixers have not had a lot go right for them over the past few days. They’ve been without Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris, Isaiah Joe, and Matisse Thybulle due to COVID protocols, and have also missed Seth Curry to injury and Ben Simmons to an unwillingness to play basketball. They’ve dropped back to back games on back to back nights to the New York Knicks and the Milwaukee Bucks. Ideally, this is not the situation you would want to be in as an NBA franchise. The situation is only temporary, and the Sixers should be back to full strength in a week or so, but it’s been a tough stretch for the team. However, there’s been a major bright spot that has gotten a chance to shine thanks to the recent short-handedness in Philly.
NBA
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA
Basketball
Sports
chatsports.com

Maxey nearly wills Sixers to win but team drops third straight to Raptors

While the drama continues with their All-Star point guard off the court, the Sixers may have a star in the making playing point guard right now. Unfortunately, Tyrese Maxey’s brilliance wasn’t enough as they dropped their third straight, 115-109, to the Toronto Raptors Thursday night at the Wells Fargo Center.
NBA
FanSided

Philadelphia 76ers: Tyrese Maxey has made himself (almost) untouchable

There’s a divergent timeline where Tyrese Maxey, Ben Simmons, Matisse Thybulle, and about a half dozen Philadelphia 76ers draft picks were traded to the Houston Rockets for James Harden. The deal would have reunited. with the biggest success story of his front office career, given Joel Embiid the perfect pick-and-roll...
NBA
libertyballers.com

Sixers Bell Ringer: Tyrese Maxey’s 31 points headline loss to Milwaukee

Another night, another game against a playoff contender (or better) for the undermanned Philadelphia 76ers. On Tuesday, they welcomed the reigning champion Milwaukee Bucks to town. A hot start saw them lead 39-30 after one quarter and a third-quarter surge gave them the advantage heading into the fourth. But they just ran out of steam down the stretch and fell 118-109. It’s time to talk Bell Ringer. Let’s get to it.
NBA
chatsports.com

Podcast: Maxey continues flashing potential & why Sixers have been so fun to watch

On this edition of the Coming in for a Landing podcast, Paul Hudrick breaks down the latest loss for the Sixers against the defending champ Bucks and talks about how much fun this team is despite losing two in a row. We’ll also discuss the latest on the Sixers’ players currently in the league’s health and safety protocols and the latest on the Ben Simmons situation.
NBA
NBC Sports

3 observations after Maxey spectacular again but Sixers fall to Raptors

The good news for the Sixers is they’re getting healthier and Tyrese Maxey is playing spectacular basketball. The bad news is they’ve lost three games in a row, falling to 8-5 ahead of a six-game road trip. Tobias Harris (COVID-19) and Seth Curry (left foot contusion) returned Thursday night for...
NBA
All 76ers

Doc Rivers Wants Tyrese Maxey to Keep Attacking and Pushing Pace

The Philadelphia 76ers dropped their third-straight game against the Toronto Raptors on Thursday. After wrapping up a perfect week last week, the 76ers have had it tough this time around as they suffered losses to the New York Knicks, Milwaukee Bucks, and the Raptors. And all three of those losses had a similar theme as the shorthanded Sixers ran out of gas in the end.
NBA
phillysportsnetwork.com

Sixers suffer a heartbreaking loss despite a Maxey masterclass

Last night saw the Sixers finally get some reinforcements after missing key players over the last couple of games. Seth Curry and Tobias Harris both returned to the lineup, but their presence wasn’t enough to secure a win. The Sixers lead most of the game, but early in the third...
